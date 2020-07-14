All apartments in Sterling Heights
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:07 AM

Maple Creek

8600 Beech Dr · (833) 390-1634
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8600 Beech Dr, Sterling Heights, MI 48312

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 542H · Avail. Jul 16

$910

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 641G · Avail. Sep 7

$920

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 637D · Avail. Sep 1

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maple Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
Welcome to your next home, Maple Creek Apartments in beautiful Sterling Heights. We work hard to ensure every convenience and feature is covered so your only job is enjoying your new apartment. Our resort-style pool is the perfect place to cool off and enjoy time with friends and family after a long day and residents find our on-site fitness center helps to melt the stress away. Our landscaped grounds and close proximity to local parks makes spending time outside with your family as easy as walking out your front door. Inside our one and two bedroom apartments, you’ll find energy efficient appliances, in-home washer and dryer*, and modern decor. Our residents love being so close to the lively excitement of Troy as well as Rochester’s quaint downtown area. With Chrysler, Hewlett Packard and the General Motors Tech Center nearby, employees of these companies find our community to be the perfect location for commuting to work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Maple Creek have any available units?
Maple Creek has 3 units available starting at $910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sterling Heights, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sterling Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does Maple Creek have?
Some of Maple Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maple Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Maple Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Maple Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Maple Creek is pet friendly.
Does Maple Creek offer parking?
No, Maple Creek does not offer parking.
Does Maple Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Maple Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Maple Creek have a pool?
Yes, Maple Creek has a pool.
Does Maple Creek have accessible units?
No, Maple Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Maple Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Maple Creek has units with dishwashers.
