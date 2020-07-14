Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated oven range walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly online portal

Welcome to your next home, Maple Creek Apartments in beautiful Sterling Heights. We work hard to ensure every convenience and feature is covered so your only job is enjoying your new apartment. Our resort-style pool is the perfect place to cool off and enjoy time with friends and family after a long day and residents find our on-site fitness center helps to melt the stress away. Our landscaped grounds and close proximity to local parks makes spending time outside with your family as easy as walking out your front door. Inside our one and two bedroom apartments, you’ll find energy efficient appliances, in-home washer and dryer*, and modern decor. Our residents love being so close to the lively excitement of Troy as well as Rochester’s quaint downtown area. With Chrysler, Hewlett Packard and the General Motors Tech Center nearby, employees of these companies find our community to be the perfect location for commuting to work.