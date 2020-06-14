Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

299 Apartments for rent in Sterling Heights, MI with garage

Sterling Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
4466 Berkshire Drive - 1
4466 Berkshire Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1416 sqft
Beautiful & spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the stunning Aberdeen Gardens Subdivision.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
4524 EIGHTEEN 1/2 MILE Road
4524 18 1/2 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, MI
4 Bedrooms
$5,950
5942 sqft
Private One-of-a-kind Custom Gated Estate Situated on 1.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5560 Seabreeze Lane
5560 Seabreeze View Street, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1142 sqft
Beautiful brick ranch condo featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, 2 car attached garage, and full partially finished basement.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5746 ACORN Lane
5746 Acorn Lane, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1040 sqft
Beautiful upstairs unit, Granite in Kitchen Includes all Appliances, New luxury vinyl planks flooring.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5520 Pine Aires Dr
5520 Pine Aires Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1388 sqft
FOR LEASE - Immediate Occupancy. Large UPPER unit condo with private entry, balcony and attached 1 car garage with direct access. Two master bedrooms - both with walk-in closets and full baths. Balcony accessible from Great Room and Master Bedroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
34567 Sandwood
34567 Sandwood Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1920 sqft
Lease only! All updated recently. Immediate Occupancy, 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths fully remodeled, brand new driveway, patio & sidewalk. Custom 2 baths with showers, newer cabinets with ceramic floors, freshly painted. Newer windows, furnace, A/C.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
4368 Berkshire
4368 Berkshire Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
North Sterling Heights 2 bedroom Completely Updated Unit - Desirable 2 bedroom North Sterling Heights Condo near M-59 completely updated with granite counters, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile in kitchen and bath.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
13463 FOREST RIDGE Boulevard
13463 Forest Ridge Boulevard, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1525 sqft
Beautiful Condo for LEASE in Nottingham Cove conveniently located near Lakeside Mall. Kroger plaza at walking distance from the condo. This two-bedroom home has high ceiling in the great room with a charming fireplace.

1 of 90

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
14373 Kerner Dr
14373 Kerner Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2302 sqft
Home for lease Security deposit 1.5 months plus background check & application fee $50.00. Pets are allowed with restrictions.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
43495 Pendleton Circle
43495 Pendleton Circle, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1703 sqft
FOR LEASE GREAT LOCATION! BRIGHT AND SUNNY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOMS 3RD BEDROOM COULD BE USED AS A DEN. OPEN CONCEPT WITH SOARING CEILINGS THROUGHOUT, SHARP KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CUSTOM CHERRY CABINETS, LAREGE EATING AREA.

1 of 44

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
2215 Parliament Drive
2215 Parliament Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
WOW! Totally glamorously redone! No expense spared on this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of Sterling Heights. Gorgeous refinished hardwood floors greet you upon entry & flow through all the bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Sterling Heights
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12
Contact for Availability
Redwood Shelby Township
45800 Beacon Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1361 sqft
Each home features a private entrance with a single-story design. Two bedrooms with a den option are provided along with a spacious kitchen, walk-in pantry, and two bathrooms. Lots of storage and green space.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14
3 Units Available
Encore Townhomes
11699 Weingartz W, Utica, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1441 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premier homes with custom tiled baths and gourmet kitchens. Residents get access to a pool and hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, and sauna. Close to the Macomb Center for Performing Arts. Near I-94.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard
39286 East Royal Doulton Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2650 sqft
39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard Available 08/01/20 Executive-style Colonial with 4 Bedrooms, Library, 2 Baths in Clinton Township - Sharp 4 Bedroom, 2650 square foot Colonial Home with 2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments
45600 Oak Hill Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,130
613 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. MotorCityRelocation.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13
Brooklands Park
1 Unit Available
46353 Dequindre Rd
46353 Dequindre Road, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Must See 3 Bed, 2 Bath Rochester Hills Ranch 1200 sq. ft. Rochester Hills, 3 bed, 2 bath ranch (Auburn/Dequindre) with two car attached garage. Great room has cathedral ceiling and opens to dining area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14
Northeast Warren
1 Unit Available
32544 BUNERT Road
32544 Bunert Road, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1013 sqft
Ranch clean and ready freshly painted finished basement fenced yard no pets no smoking seller will authorize the showings

1 of 34

Last updated June 14
Northeast Warren
1 Unit Available
31172 Morgan Dr
31172 Morgan Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1087 sqft
Extremely clean home ready for you to move into. No pets or smoking. Master lavatory. Laminate floors. 2 car garage. Finished basement. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer included. The landlord takes very good care of the home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
14196 Lakeside
14196 Lakeside Boulevard North, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1938 sqft
Here it is! Another Live/Work for lease all in one or just live and have plenty of storage,or lease out the business area on the main level to an up and coming new business for an added income in a great location. (Approval will be needed).

1 of 16

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
14208 Lakeside
14208 Lakeside Boulevard North, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1902 sqft
Here it is! Another Live/Work for lease all in one or just live and have plenty of storage,or lease out the business area on the main level to an up and coming new business for an added income in a great location. (Approval will be needed).

1 of 18

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2634 AVALON Drive
2634 Avalon Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1316 sqft
Clean, clean, clean ranch in coveted Troy!! Barnard, Baker and Athens Troy Schools. All rated at 10!! Recently remodeled throughout! Granite kitchen. 3 bedrooms, with both a living room and family room! 1.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
41991 Ehrke Drive
41991 Ehrke Drive, Macomb County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY ON THIS GORGEOUS UPDATED RANCH. OFFERS LARGE CARPETED BASEMENT W/SEPARATE LAUNDRY AREA W/WASHER & DRYER AND LOADS OF STORAGE. LOVELY KITCHEN, UPDATED CABINETS, REFRIG. RANGE & BUILT IN DISHWASHER. DOOR-WALL LEADING TO PATIO.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2496 Coral Dr
2496 Coral Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2029 sqft
Showings prior to an offer will only be by reviewing the photos and video tour. Available 7/1/2020. Well cared for 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
15865 FRANKLIN DR
15865 North Franklin Drive, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
968 sqft
Clean End Unit townhouse condo with attached garage and basement. Spacious living room. Sliding door from the dining area leads to a lovely private fenced in patio. The condo offers both a full bathroom and a first floor half bathroom.
City Guide for Sterling Heights, MI

Sterling Heights, Michigan: friendly suburban city and home of Sterlingfest, a premier jazz and art fair.

Sterling Heights, Michigan is Detroit’s second largest suburb and Michigan’s fourth largest city. This is a 36 square mile suburb. Face the prospect of looking for your new crib with excitement, and you’ll find that this city has what it takes for you to call it home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sterling Heights, MI

Sterling Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

