Sterling Heights, MI
Maple Grove Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 PM

Maple Grove Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
8602 Beech Drive · (833) 412-8845
Location

8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI 48312

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 825C · Avail. Aug 7

$785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 831B · Avail. Sep 7

$960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 834C · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maple Grove Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
range
recently renovated
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
online portal
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home. Many residents use our fully equipped fitness center to release stress from the day while families and friends are often found lounging at the side of our resort-style pool. Inside each of our one and two bedroom apartments, you’ll find everything you need to appreciate your time indoors as much as your time outside. Enjoy name brand, energy efficient appliances in the kitchen and updated decor throughout, including window treatments and plush carpeting. Visit Maple Grove Apartments or hold your apartment online to begin the easy and convenient lifestyle our many residents enjoy each day.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400-1 month rent
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $100, Reservation fee: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Weight limit: 50 lbs
Dogs
rent: $30/month per pet
Cats
rent: $20/month per pet
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Maple Grove Apartments have any available units?
Maple Grove Apartments has 3 units available starting at $785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sterling Heights, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sterling Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does Maple Grove Apartments have?
Some of Maple Grove Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maple Grove Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Maple Grove Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Maple Grove Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Maple Grove Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Maple Grove Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Maple Grove Apartments offers parking.
Does Maple Grove Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Maple Grove Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Maple Grove Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Maple Grove Apartments has a pool.
Does Maple Grove Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Maple Grove Apartments has accessible units.
Does Maple Grove Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Maple Grove Apartments has units with dishwashers.
