Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal range recently renovated in unit laundry bathtub oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly online portal

Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home. Many residents use our fully equipped fitness center to release stress from the day while families and friends are often found lounging at the side of our resort-style pool. Inside each of our one and two bedroom apartments, you’ll find everything you need to appreciate your time indoors as much as your time outside. Enjoy name brand, energy efficient appliances in the kitchen and updated decor throughout, including window treatments and plush carpeting. Visit Maple Grove Apartments or hold your apartment online to begin the easy and convenient lifestyle our many residents enjoy each day.