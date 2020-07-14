Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maple Grove Apartments.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
range
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
online portal
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home. Many residents use our fully equipped fitness center to release stress from the day while families and friends are often found lounging at the side of our resort-style pool. Inside each of our one and two bedroom apartments, you’ll find everything you need to appreciate your time indoors as much as your time outside. Enjoy name brand, energy efficient appliances in the kitchen and updated decor throughout, including window treatments and plush carpeting. Visit Maple Grove Apartments or hold your apartment online to begin the easy and convenient lifestyle our many residents enjoy each day.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)