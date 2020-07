Amenities

NICE TOWN HOME IN THE MEADOWS AT WHITE OAK LOCATED OFF MATTAWOMAN BEANTOWN RD CLOSE TO ANDREWS AFB. LIVING ROOM / DINING ROOM HAS PERGO FLOORS, EAT IN KITCHEN, WASHER & DRYER, FENCED BACKYARD WITH SHED. THREE BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, WALK IN CLOSET IN THE MASTER. CALL TODAY TO SEE!! OWNER IS LOOKING FOR AN INCOME OF $64,000 & A MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 600 TO QUALIFY. APPLICATION FEE IS $45/ PERSON .