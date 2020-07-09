11415 Sawgrass Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel pool playground some paid utils

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

This end unit townhouse has 3 beds, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, 2 and decks. The Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, and a breakfast bar. The master bedroom has a walk out deck and the tiled master bath has granite vanity, dual sinks, and a soaking tub. The house also has a front door code lock and is close to amenities. The home is located in a new community with lots of small playgrounds for the kids, walking trials, and pool access.



No Housing Vouchers Accepted



STATUS: Vacant



AVAILABLE DATE: Now



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



PET RULE: NONE



BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid



SMOKING: No Smoking



LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website,www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

$50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.