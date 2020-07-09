All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated December 7 2019

11415 Sawgrass Place

11415 Sawgrass Place · No Longer Available
Location

11415 Sawgrass Place, Waldorf, MD 20695

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
playground
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
This end unit townhouse has 3 beds, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, 2 and decks. The Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, and a breakfast bar. The master bedroom has a walk out deck and the tiled master bath has granite vanity, dual sinks, and a soaking tub. The house also has a front door code lock and is close to amenities. The home is located in a new community with lots of small playgrounds for the kids, walking trials, and pool access.

No Housing Vouchers Accepted

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: NONE

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website,www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
$50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 11415 Sawgrass Place have any available units?
11415 Sawgrass Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 11415 Sawgrass Place have?
Some of 11415 Sawgrass Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11415 Sawgrass Place currently offering any rent specials?
11415 Sawgrass Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11415 Sawgrass Place pet-friendly?
No, 11415 Sawgrass Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 11415 Sawgrass Place offer parking?
No, 11415 Sawgrass Place does not offer parking.
Does 11415 Sawgrass Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11415 Sawgrass Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11415 Sawgrass Place have a pool?
Yes, 11415 Sawgrass Place has a pool.
Does 11415 Sawgrass Place have accessible units?
No, 11415 Sawgrass Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11415 Sawgrass Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11415 Sawgrass Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11415 Sawgrass Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11415 Sawgrass Place does not have units with air conditioning.

