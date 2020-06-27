All apartments in Towson
Find more places like
Charles at Woodbrook.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
Charles at Woodbrook
Last updated January 9 2020 at 2:20 AM

Charles at Woodbrook

6301 N Charles St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6301 N Charles St, Towson, MD 21212
Woodbrook Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Charles at Woodbrook! Walk to Eddie's & Starbucks and enjoy the convenience and privacy of Woodbrook at Charles! This 2BR/1.5 BA unit has been freshly painted throughout, and has a newly updated kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious entertaining spaces, balcony, hardwood floors, modern lighting, stainless steel appliances and in-unit, front loading washer and dryer! Large living room, separate dining area, and a huge bonus space suitable for home gym, play space or solarium! Pet friendly building. FREE parking on site. Heat & water included! And lovely views. This one won't last -- schedule an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Similar Listings

Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct
Towson, MD 21286
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road
Towson, MD 21204
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct
Towson, MD 21204
5 East
5 Stonewain Ct
Towson, MD 21204
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd
Towson, MD 21204
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd
Towson, MD 21204
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct
Towson, MD 21286
Towson Promenade
707 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Charles at Woodbrook have any available units?
Charles at Woodbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does Charles at Woodbrook have?
Some of Charles at Woodbrook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Charles at Woodbrook currently offering any rent specials?
Charles at Woodbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Charles at Woodbrook pet-friendly?
Yes, Charles at Woodbrook is pet friendly.
Does Charles at Woodbrook offer parking?
Yes, Charles at Woodbrook offers parking.
Does Charles at Woodbrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Charles at Woodbrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Charles at Woodbrook have a pool?
No, Charles at Woodbrook does not have a pool.
Does Charles at Woodbrook have accessible units?
No, Charles at Woodbrook does not have accessible units.
Does Charles at Woodbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Charles at Woodbrook has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Towson 1 BedroomsTowson 2 BedroomsTowson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTowson Pet Friendly PlacesTowson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ruxton

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityGoucher CollegeBaltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of BaltimoreCoppin State University