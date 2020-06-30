65 MURDOCK ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Rare to find Fully Updated and Beautiful home in Rodgers Forge. This home has been lovingly updated while keeping all of its original charm and appeal. Everything from the covered front porch to private patio dining area is exactly what you will need. Easy to care for Hardwood on the main 2 living floors and faux wood floors in the lower level. 2 Full baths. Upper bath with an under the floor heater to keep your toes warm. The home has 3 bedroom and almost 1800 sq feet of living space. Give us a call to set up a tour.