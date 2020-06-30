Rare to find Fully Updated and Beautiful home in Rodgers Forge. This home has been lovingly updated while keeping all of its original charm and appeal. Everything from the covered front porch to private patio dining area is exactly what you will need. Easy to care for Hardwood on the main 2 living floors and faux wood floors in the lower level. 2 Full baths. Upper bath with an under the floor heater to keep your toes warm. The home has 3 bedroom and almost 1800 sq feet of living space. Give us a call to set up a tour.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 65 MURDOCK ROAD have any available units?
65 MURDOCK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
What amenities does 65 MURDOCK ROAD have?
Some of 65 MURDOCK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 MURDOCK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
65 MURDOCK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.