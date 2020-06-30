All apartments in Towson
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:41 PM

65 MURDOCK ROAD

65 Murdock Road · No Longer Available
Location

65 Murdock Road, Towson, MD 21212
Rodgers Forge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Rare to find Fully Updated and Beautiful home in Rodgers Forge. This home has been lovingly updated while keeping all of its original charm and appeal. Everything from the covered front porch to private patio dining area is exactly what you will need. Easy to care for Hardwood on the main 2 living floors and faux wood floors in the lower level. 2 Full baths. Upper bath with an under the floor heater to keep your toes warm. The home has 3 bedroom and almost 1800 sq feet of living space. Give us a call to set up a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 MURDOCK ROAD have any available units?
65 MURDOCK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 MURDOCK ROAD have?
Some of 65 MURDOCK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 MURDOCK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
65 MURDOCK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 MURDOCK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 65 MURDOCK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 65 MURDOCK ROAD offer parking?
No, 65 MURDOCK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 65 MURDOCK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 MURDOCK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 MURDOCK ROAD have a pool?
No, 65 MURDOCK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 65 MURDOCK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 65 MURDOCK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 65 MURDOCK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 MURDOCK ROAD has units with dishwashers.

