Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Towson
Find more places like 202 Anvil place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
202 Anvil place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
202 Anvil place
202 Anvil Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
202 Anvil Way, Towson, MD 21212
Amenities
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Basement apartment close to metro - Property Id: 95473
New after renovation basement apartment with small backyard and separate entrance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95473
Property Id 95473
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4636752)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 202 Anvil place have any available units?
202 Anvil place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Towson, MD
.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Towson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 202 Anvil place have?
Some of 202 Anvil place's amenities include recently renovated, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 202 Anvil place currently offering any rent specials?
202 Anvil place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Anvil place pet-friendly?
No, 202 Anvil place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Towson
.
Does 202 Anvil place offer parking?
No, 202 Anvil place does not offer parking.
Does 202 Anvil place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Anvil place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Anvil place have a pool?
No, 202 Anvil place does not have a pool.
Does 202 Anvil place have accessible units?
No, 202 Anvil place does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Anvil place have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Anvil place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd
Towson, MD 21286
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct
Towson, MD 21286
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road
Towson, MD 21204
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Ivy Hall At Kenilworth
101 Kenilworth Park Dr
Towson, MD 21204
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd
Towson, MD 21204
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd
Towson, MD 21204
Similar Pages
Towson 1 Bedrooms
Towson 2 Bedrooms
Towson Dog Friendly Apartments
Towson Pet Friendly Places
Towson Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Dundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Bel Air South, MD
Bowie, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ruxton
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Goucher College
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University