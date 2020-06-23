All apartments in Towson
Find more places like 202 Anvil place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
202 Anvil place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

202 Anvil place

202 Anvil Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

202 Anvil Way, Towson, MD 21212

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Basement apartment close to metro - Property Id: 95473

New after renovation basement apartment with small backyard and separate entrance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95473
Property Id 95473

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4636752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Anvil place have any available units?
202 Anvil place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 Anvil place have?
Some of 202 Anvil place's amenities include recently renovated, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Anvil place currently offering any rent specials?
202 Anvil place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Anvil place pet-friendly?
No, 202 Anvil place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 202 Anvil place offer parking?
No, 202 Anvil place does not offer parking.
Does 202 Anvil place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Anvil place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Anvil place have a pool?
No, 202 Anvil place does not have a pool.
Does 202 Anvil place have accessible units?
No, 202 Anvil place does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Anvil place have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Anvil place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd
Towson, MD 21286
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct
Towson, MD 21286
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road
Towson, MD 21204
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Ivy Hall At Kenilworth
101 Kenilworth Park Dr
Towson, MD 21204
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd
Towson, MD 21204
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd
Towson, MD 21204

Similar Pages

Towson 1 BedroomsTowson 2 Bedrooms
Towson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTowson Pet Friendly Places
Towson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ruxton

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityGoucher College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University