35 Apartments for rent in Havre de Grace, MD📍
Located on the mouth of the Susquehanna River and the head of the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland is one of the loveliest, smallest cities in all of the U.S. Chances are, you probably haven't heard of it, much less been dying to go on vacation there. It's called Havre de Grace, and despite being relatively unknown to most folks, it's recently been called one of the best places to visit in the entire U.S. by Smithsonian Magazine. Founded during the Revolutionary times, Havre de Grace was named by General Lafayette. Seems the good general was struck by this area's resemblance to the French seaport of Le Havre when he passed through during the war. Today, Havre de Grace offers small-town living with an intimate, seaside feel. It's close enough to Baltimore not to be in the boonies, but it's far enough away where life can feel like a relaxing beachside retreat.
Tempted by the relaxing pace of life and beautiful scenery of Havre de Grace? Then get ready for a move! The town is teeming with property rentals, and you'll easily find an apt for rent in Havre de Grace. First, start by preparing to put in a leasing application. Gather necessary documents like IDs, bank statements, pay stubs, tax returns, letters of employment, letters of reference, and more. Then, be ready to put down a deposit on the apartment. Deposits are often two times the monthly rent, but be sure to check with potential landlords since rental requirements vary by place.
Preparing to apply for an apartment is an important step to securing housing for rent, but you also need to do neighborhood research. What, you thought it would be easy? Not! After all, you want to make you're going to be happy where you end up, so that you can enjoy all of the amenities and the community around you. To help you out, here's some neighborhood info to get you started.
Western Havre de Grace: If you're a country bumpkin at heart, you'll like it here. There's nary a business in sight. The western part of Havre de Grace is mostly residential, with many treelined streets. This area is home to the Bulle Rock Golf Course, a lovely place to play golf or socialize at the club house.
Eastern Havre de Grace: This is prime real estate in this tiny town. The Eastern part of town is located on the river and the bay, making it a highly sought-after place to call home. Lots of houses and businesses are in this area, as well as attractions like the Susquehanna Museum and the Havre de Grace Seaplane Base.
Havre de Grace is a quaint town with residents who love a slumbering lifestyle. Maryland is technically below the Mason-Dixon Line, and you can feel it in Havre de Grace with the slow pace of life. Think lazy. People here enjoy the water, and you can spend time around the famous Havre de Grace Seaplane Base or at parks on the water, like Congress Street Tydings Memorial Park or Congress Street Park. If you're up for a little excitement, just head to nearby Baltimore. The drive there is about 45 minutes long, and it's a straight shot on I-95.