Apartment List
/
MD
/
havre de grace
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

35 Apartments for rent in Havre de Grace, MD

📍
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
South Havre de Grace
11 Units Available
The Cove
1122 Chesapeake Drive, Apt 11A, Havre de Grace, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
928 sqft
Welcome home to The Cove at HdG, your bayside escape. Our contemporary waterfront apartment community is nestled upon a quiet hilltop overlooking the Chesapeake Bay, in the charming waterfront town of Havre de Grace, Maryland.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Havre de Grace
1 Unit Available
167 Bloomsbury Avenue
167 Bloomsbury Avenue, Havre de Grace, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 Bathroom house in Havre de Grace, MD - This property offers fresh paint and new floors throughout, large bedrooms, sun room, patio, one car garage, and huge fenced in yard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Main Street District
1 Unit Available
324 N Union Avenue
324 North Union Avenue, Havre de Grace, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Downtown Havre de Grace 2BR 1BA - Downtown Havre de Grace newly-renovated second floor apartment. Two Bedrooms, plus a living room where you can see the water. Be right in the middle of the action during First Fridays.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2013 Lori Lane
2013 Lori Ln, Havre de Grace, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
2000 sqft
2013 Lori Lane Available 08/22/20 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhome for Rent - Havre de Grace, MD - 3 Bed 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Central Havre de Grace
1 Unit Available
143 Ohio St 22
143 Ohio Street, Havre de Grace, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1 sqft
End unit townhouse with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, spacious eat-in kitchen with pass thru to the living room and a finished basement. Close to APG, shopping, and I-95.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Old Town
1 Unit Available
720 ONTARIO STREET
720 Ontario Street, Havre de Grace, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
2427 sqft
This is a Ground Floor Apartment. 2 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom. Gorgeous Kithcen, Nice yard, quiet street. Minimum 620 Credit score, required for all adults. NO SMOKERS.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Central Havre de Grace
1 Unit Available
528 CAMILLA STREET
528 Camilla Street, Havre de Grace, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2326 sqft
MUST SEE 4 BED, 2.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Bulle Rock
1 Unit Available
203 SECRETARIAT DRIVE
203 Secretariat Drive, Havre de Grace, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1585 sqft
Enjoy Fabulous Lifestyle at The Residence at Bulle Rock Community. Enjoy the use of pools,steam rm,& Amenities Galore. Rent includes Condo/HOA Fee paid by landlord, Water & Trash. Beautiful M/suite w/sitting rm & walk-in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Havre de Grace
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Aberdeen
3 Units Available
Cranberry Run
300 Stevens Cir, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off I-95, near Aberdeen Market Place Shopping Center and numerous restaurants. Two- and three-bedroom units in a quiet community, complete with pool and playground. Heat, water, and gas included in rent.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Aberdeen
2 Units Available
Holly Circle Townhouses
686 Holly Cir, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Holly Circle Townhouses in Aberdeen. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Aberdeen
9 Units Available
The Yards at Fieldside Village
816 Long Dr, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,468
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1309 sqft
Rural charm in a complex situated on 25 acres of land. Pet friendly. Features valet, clubhouse, coffee bar, yoga classes and pool. Washers and dryers in units. Near I-95.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Aberdeen
33 Units Available
The Osprey
1009 Warwick Dr, Apt #2D, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
820 sqft
Soar to new heights at our convenient, affordable, and newly-renovated Aberdeen apartment homes. Here at The Osprey, location is everything. Close enough to big cities like Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19 South Main Street Unit# 2
19 South Main Street, Port Deposit, MD
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 Bedroom 1 Full Bathroom Apartment in Port Deposit. - This property offer a large eat-in-kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, large living room , two large bedrooms, water/sewer and trash included in rent. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5680467)

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
727 Edmund Street
727 Edmund Street, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
727 Edmund Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Town-home in Aberdeen. - This property offers an upgraded kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances to include built-in microwave and dishwasher.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
724 Falcon Lane
724 Falcon Lane, Aberdeen, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2919 sqft
ABERDEEN - EAGLE'S REST - SINGLE FAMILY - 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath brick front colonial. Master bedroom with full bath and two walk in closets. Kitchen with large island and attached breakfast room. Foyer and dining room with custom woodwork.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
437 Law St Apt
437 South Law Street, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment in Aberdeen, MD - Spacious 1 bedroom 1 Bathroom ground floor apartment in Aberdeen, MD Property offers a galley kitchen, living room, and laundry room with full size washer and dryer. New paint and carpet throughout.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
187 Farm Road
187 Farm Lane, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
187 Farm Road Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhome in Aberdeen.

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
604 COUNTRY CLUB ROAD
604 Country Club Road, Harford County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
5088 sqft
Custom Built Colonial int eh Waterfront community of Swan Creek. First and Second Floor floors are Hardwood Pine. Loft Overlooks Great Room/Living and Dining Room with Cathedral Ceilings and Wood Burning fireplace.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
908 CAMBRIDGE AVENUE
908 Cambridge Avenue, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1600 sqft
Great single family home in Aberdeen for rent. Updated kitchen with large island and dining room area, Updated Master bath room, New carpet, Fenced yard, and so much more. NO PETS. $40.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
143 Allendale Ave
143 Allendale Avenue, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Large Single family home in Aberdeen!!! - Up for rent we have a large single family home in Aberdeen with some nice updates. Here are the features that make this house great: 1.) 3 Bedrooms with lots of closet storage and well kept carpet 2.

1 of 6

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
715 Shirley Drive
715 Shirley Drive, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home!! - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in Aberdeen. This property offers a large living room, dining room, spacious eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and 3 large bedrooms with hardwood floors.
Results within 10 miles of Havre de Grace
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Riverside
17 Units Available
Arborview at Riverside and Liriope
1300 Liriope Ct, Riverside, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-home laundry, spacious closets and wood-burning fireplaces. The apartment community near the I-95/543 interchange boasts amenities like a pool with sun deck, a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
Riverside
4 Units Available
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1452 sqft
Premium homes with high ceilings, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include walking paths, picnic areas, and a saltwater swimming pool. Easy access to I-95. Close to Bynum Run Conservation Area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
Riverside
4 Units Available
Perkins Place
4460 Perkins Cir, Perryman, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1029 sqft
All Perkins Place (Harford County) apartments and townhomes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, full size washer/dryer, fully equipped kitchens complete with plenty of cabinet space, private entrances and patios for outdoor entertaining or just relaxing.
City GuideHavre de Grace
Havre de Grace is a lovely little town, and you've probably seen it on screen before. Most recently, it stood in for House of Cards' Frank Underwood's hometown, Gaffney, South Carolina.

Located on the mouth of the Susquehanna River and the head of the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland is one of the loveliest, smallest cities in all of the U.S. Chances are, you probably haven't heard of it, much less been dying to go on vacation there. It's called Havre de Grace, and despite being relatively unknown to most folks, it's recently been called one of the best places to visit in the entire U.S. by Smithsonian Magazine. Founded during the Revolutionary times, Havre de Grace was named by General Lafayette. Seems the good general was struck by this area's resemblance to the French seaport of Le Havre when he passed through during the war. Today, Havre de Grace offers small-town living with an intimate, seaside feel. It's close enough to Baltimore not to be in the boonies, but it's far enough away where life can feel like a relaxing beachside retreat.

Moving to Havre de Grace

Tempted by the relaxing pace of life and beautiful scenery of Havre de Grace? Then get ready for a move! The town is teeming with property rentals, and you'll easily find an apt for rent in Havre de Grace. First, start by preparing to put in a leasing application. Gather necessary documents like IDs, bank statements, pay stubs, tax returns, letters of employment, letters of reference, and more. Then, be ready to put down a deposit on the apartment. Deposits are often two times the monthly rent, but be sure to check with potential landlords since rental requirements vary by place.

Neighborhoods in Havre de Grace

Preparing to apply for an apartment is an important step to securing housing for rent, but you also need to do neighborhood research. What, you thought it would be easy? Not! After all, you want to make you're going to be happy where you end up, so that you can enjoy all of the amenities and the community around you. To help you out, here's some neighborhood info to get you started.

Western Havre de Grace: If you're a country bumpkin at heart, you'll like it here. There's nary a business in sight. The western part of Havre de Grace is mostly residential, with many treelined streets. This area is home to the Bulle Rock Golf Course, a lovely place to play golf or socialize at the club house.

Eastern Havre de Grace: This is prime real estate in this tiny town. The Eastern part of town is located on the river and the bay, making it a highly sought-after place to call home. Lots of houses and businesses are in this area, as well as attractions like the Susquehanna Museum and the Havre de Grace Seaplane Base.

Living in Havre de Grace

Havre de Grace is a quaint town with residents who love a slumbering lifestyle. Maryland is technically below the Mason-Dixon Line, and you can feel it in Havre de Grace with the slow pace of life. Think lazy. People here enjoy the water, and you can spend time around the famous Havre de Grace Seaplane Base or at parks on the water, like Congress Street Tydings Memorial Park or Congress Street Park. If you're up for a little excitement, just head to nearby Baltimore. The drive there is about 45 minutes long, and it's a straight shot on I-95.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Havre de Grace?
The average rent price for Havre de Grace rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,310.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Havre de Grace?
Some of the colleges located in the Havre de Grace area include Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster Bible College, University of Delaware, Towson University, and Baltimore City Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Havre de Grace?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Havre de Grace from include Baltimore, Glen Burnie, Towson, Ellicott City, and Owings Mills.

Similar Pages

Havre de Grace 2 BedroomsHavre de Grace 3 Bedrooms
Havre de Grace Apartments with BalconyHavre de Grace Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Havre de Grace Dog Friendly Apartments