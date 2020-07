Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fabulous opportunity to live in Riderwood in an updated and freshly painted home! Warm, inviting and great for entertaining, this home offers first floor master and laundry, hardwoods on main level, a great room off the kitchen that leads to a wonderful deck and level yard. Kitchen features stainless appliances and granite counters. Roof replaced in 2020! Circular driveway and new front walkway and porch welcome all! Come take a look!