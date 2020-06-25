113 DUNKIRK RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brick Townhome with all the bells and Whistles you expect. Updated Kitchen has Stainless Appliances and Granite Counters, Fully Finished Lower Level with full Bath. Awning covered back porch and paver stone patio(furniture and gas grill can stay if new tenant desires), Fenced yard plus 1 car garage. Nice Street in walking distance to schools, playgrounds and recreation fields. Please try to give ample notice for showing request. No smokers, pets considered on case by case basis.