Home
/
Towson, MD
/
113 DUNKIRK RD
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:51 PM

113 DUNKIRK RD

113 Dunkirk Road · No Longer Available
Location

113 Dunkirk Road, Towson, MD 21212
Rodgers Forge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brick Townhome with all the bells and Whistles you expect. Updated Kitchen has Stainless Appliances and Granite Counters, Fully Finished Lower Level with full Bath. Awning covered back porch and paver stone patio(furniture and gas grill can stay if new tenant desires), Fenced yard plus 1 car garage. Nice Street in walking distance to schools, playgrounds and recreation fields. Please try to give ample notice for showing request. No smokers, pets considered on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 DUNKIRK RD have any available units?
113 DUNKIRK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 DUNKIRK RD have?
Some of 113 DUNKIRK RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 DUNKIRK RD currently offering any rent specials?
113 DUNKIRK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 DUNKIRK RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 DUNKIRK RD is pet friendly.
Does 113 DUNKIRK RD offer parking?
Yes, 113 DUNKIRK RD offers parking.
Does 113 DUNKIRK RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 DUNKIRK RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 DUNKIRK RD have a pool?
No, 113 DUNKIRK RD does not have a pool.
Does 113 DUNKIRK RD have accessible units?
No, 113 DUNKIRK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 113 DUNKIRK RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 DUNKIRK RD has units with dishwashers.
