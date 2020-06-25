1040 MARLEIGH CIRCLE

Amenities

This beautiful home is available June 1st. Located in the heart of Towson, the home has 3 bedrooms (one is a master suite), 2 full baths with large living space and plenty of closets. Updated kitchen and bath; 3rd bedroom is in the finished part of the basement; Workbench area & additional storage; Fenced in yard with outdoor patio, ready for entertaining. Pet allowed, case by case, and pet security deposit all TBD by owner; NO VOUCHERS; Approval of application based on credit/background check and references. Call for a tour of this awesome rental home.