Home
/
Towson, MD
/
1040 MARLEIGH CIRCLE
Last updated May 4 2019 at 12:08 AM

1040 MARLEIGH CIRCLE

1040 Marleigh Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1040 Marleigh Circle, Towson, MD 21204
Riderwood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful home is available June 1st. Located in the heart of Towson, the home has 3 bedrooms (one is a master suite), 2 full baths with large living space and plenty of closets. Updated kitchen and bath; 3rd bedroom is in the finished part of the basement; Workbench area & additional storage; Fenced in yard with outdoor patio, ready for entertaining. Pet allowed, case by case, and pet security deposit all TBD by owner; NO VOUCHERS; Approval of application based on credit/background check and references. Call for a tour of this awesome rental home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

