10 HAMPSHIRE WOODS COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest parking

Come see this spacious, beautiful townhome located in the desirable West Towson neighborhood on a beautiful tree-lined street! The kitchen opens onto the private front patio and includes a wine refrigerator and large pantry space! Hardwood floors run throughout the formal dining room and living room with floor to ceiling windows providing tons of natural light! The large master suite is located at the back of the house and has an en suite bathroom and three closets, including a large walk-in closet. Each bedroom is carpeted and has a ceiling fan. Excellent storage space throughout. The walk-out lower level has recently been upgraded with new carpet, an upgraded wet bar, and an updated half bathroom. The house has two wood burning fireplaces w/built in shelving on the main floor living room and the lower level. The back of the house has a dual level deck that is accessible from the main living room and the walkout lower level. The newer washer and dryer are located off of the kitchen. An Eccobee system allows control of the heating and cooling (A/C) system via a smartphone application. This home has two assigned parking spots with ample guest parking right next to the community. Hampshire Woods is a short walk from the new Towson YMCA and is walkable to the heart of Towson which boasts ample shops, restaurants, and other entertainment options!