All apartments in Towson
Find more places like 10 HAMPSHIRE WOODS COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
10 HAMPSHIRE WOODS COURT
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:09 AM

10 HAMPSHIRE WOODS COURT

10 Hampshire Woods Court · (410) 583-0400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10 Hampshire Woods Court, Towson, MD 21204
Southland Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2492 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Come see this spacious, beautiful townhome located in the desirable West Towson neighborhood on a beautiful tree-lined street! The kitchen opens onto the private front patio and includes a wine refrigerator and large pantry space! Hardwood floors run throughout the formal dining room and living room with floor to ceiling windows providing tons of natural light! The large master suite is located at the back of the house and has an en suite bathroom and three closets, including a large walk-in closet. Each bedroom is carpeted and has a ceiling fan. Excellent storage space throughout. The walk-out lower level has recently been upgraded with new carpet, an upgraded wet bar, and an updated half bathroom. The house has two wood burning fireplaces w/built in shelving on the main floor living room and the lower level. The back of the house has a dual level deck that is accessible from the main living room and the walkout lower level. The newer washer and dryer are located off of the kitchen. An Eccobee system allows control of the heating and cooling (A/C) system via a smartphone application. This home has two assigned parking spots with ample guest parking right next to the community. Hampshire Woods is a short walk from the new Towson YMCA and is walkable to the heart of Towson which boasts ample shops, restaurants, and other entertainment options!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 HAMPSHIRE WOODS COURT have any available units?
10 HAMPSHIRE WOODS COURT has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 HAMPSHIRE WOODS COURT have?
Some of 10 HAMPSHIRE WOODS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 HAMPSHIRE WOODS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10 HAMPSHIRE WOODS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 HAMPSHIRE WOODS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10 HAMPSHIRE WOODS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 10 HAMPSHIRE WOODS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10 HAMPSHIRE WOODS COURT offers parking.
Does 10 HAMPSHIRE WOODS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 HAMPSHIRE WOODS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 HAMPSHIRE WOODS COURT have a pool?
No, 10 HAMPSHIRE WOODS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10 HAMPSHIRE WOODS COURT have accessible units?
No, 10 HAMPSHIRE WOODS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10 HAMPSHIRE WOODS COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 HAMPSHIRE WOODS COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10 HAMPSHIRE WOODS COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd
Towson, MD 21286
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Versailles Apartment
111 Versailles Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Flats at 703
703 Washington Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct
Towson, MD 21286
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd
Towson, MD 21204
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd
Towson, MD 21204
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct
Towson, MD 21286

Similar Pages

Towson 1 BedroomsTowson 2 Bedrooms
Towson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTowson Pet Friendly Places
Towson Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ruxton

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityGoucher College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity