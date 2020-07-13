All apartments in Silver Spring
Croydon Manor Apts
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

Croydon Manor Apts

Open Now until 5pm
104 Croydon Ct · (301) 250-1643
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

104 Croydon Ct, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 103-5 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 514 sqft

Unit 111-1A · Avail. Aug 23

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 514 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106-7 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Croydon Manor Apts.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
refrigerator
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
on-site laundry
24hr gym
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
This quaint community is centrally located in Silver Spring, MD where all of the area conveniences are within a short distance. Our one and two bedroom apartment homes have been well maintained and feature spacious living room and dining rooms, elegant hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, accommodating bedroom sizes, and fully-equipped kitchens. Croydon Manor is located less than 1 mile from downtown, I-495, and Silver Spring Metro. Great shopping, dining, and schools are also within walking distance. Visit Croydon Manor today to take a tour of your new home! Professionally managed by Horning Brothers...community builders in Washington for 50 years.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: No
Additional: No
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot.
Storage Details: No

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Croydon Manor Apts have any available units?
Croydon Manor Apts has 3 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Croydon Manor Apts have?
Some of Croydon Manor Apts's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Croydon Manor Apts currently offering any rent specials?
Croydon Manor Apts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Croydon Manor Apts pet-friendly?
No, Croydon Manor Apts is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does Croydon Manor Apts offer parking?
Yes, Croydon Manor Apts offers parking.
Does Croydon Manor Apts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Croydon Manor Apts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Croydon Manor Apts have a pool?
No, Croydon Manor Apts does not have a pool.
Does Croydon Manor Apts have accessible units?
No, Croydon Manor Apts does not have accessible units.
Does Croydon Manor Apts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Croydon Manor Apts has units with dishwashers.
Does Croydon Manor Apts have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Croydon Manor Apts has units with air conditioning.
