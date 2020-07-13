Croydon Manor Apts

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors refrigerator bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse on-site laundry 24hr gym parking playground 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access

This quaint community is centrally located in Silver Spring, MD where all of the area conveniences are within a short distance. Our one and two bedroom apartment homes have been well maintained and feature spacious living room and dining rooms, elegant hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, accommodating bedroom sizes, and fully-equipped kitchens. Croydon Manor is located less than 1 mile from downtown, I-495, and Silver Spring Metro. Great shopping, dining, and schools are also within walking distance. Visit Croydon Manor today to take a tour of your new home! Professionally managed by Horning Brothers...community builders in Washington for 50 years.