Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Utilities: Sewer, Trash

Application Fee: $40

Deposit: Approved with conditions month rent + $218.75 Sure Deposit or choose our approved with no conditions $1000 deposit (based on approval). Sure Deposit is also available for $218.75**.