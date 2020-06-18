9527 Ament Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage 24hr gym clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking garage

Well Appointed Luxury Townhome with 2 Car Garage - Excellent Location close to NIH, Walter Reed, etc. in the historic area of the National Park Seminary.Well appointed with hardwood floor throughout; Gourmet kitchen with state of the art appliances and granite counters; soaking tub; double marble vanity sinks, separate shower; energy efficient 2-zone heating and cooling systems; 2 gas fireplaces, and 9' ceilings.

Enclosed front and rear courtyards, front porch, full-sized 2-car garage. COMMUNITY BENEFITS: include 24-hour fitness center, community room, ballroom, and trail to Rock Creek Park. TRANSIT OPTIONS: quick access to Washington DC; 1-mile from Forest Glen Metro (Red line); Montgomery County Ride-On Bus #4, bicycle and hiking trails.



For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820

This is a Non-Smoking

Pets considered on a case-by-case basis



NOTE: If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.

Main Office: 301-946-4050



(RLNE5306813)