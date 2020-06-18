All apartments in Silver Spring
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM

9527 Ament Street

Location

9527 Ament Street, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
24hr gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
garage
Well Appointed Luxury Townhome with 2 Car Garage - Excellent Location close to NIH, Walter Reed, etc. in the historic area of the National Park Seminary.Well appointed with hardwood floor throughout; Gourmet kitchen with state of the art appliances and granite counters; soaking tub; double marble vanity sinks, separate shower; energy efficient 2-zone heating and cooling systems; 2 gas fireplaces, and 9' ceilings.
Enclosed front and rear courtyards, front porch, full-sized 2-car garage. COMMUNITY BENEFITS: include 24-hour fitness center, community room, ballroom, and trail to Rock Creek Park. TRANSIT OPTIONS: quick access to Washington DC; 1-mile from Forest Glen Metro (Red line); Montgomery County Ride-On Bus #4, bicycle and hiking trails.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820
This is a Non-Smoking
Pets considered on a case-by-case basis

NOTE: If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.
Main Office: 301-946-4050

(RLNE5306813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9527 Ament Street have any available units?
9527 Ament Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 9527 Ament Street have?
Some of 9527 Ament Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9527 Ament Street currently offering any rent specials?
9527 Ament Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9527 Ament Street pet-friendly?
No, 9527 Ament Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 9527 Ament Street offer parking?
Yes, 9527 Ament Street offers parking.
Does 9527 Ament Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9527 Ament Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9527 Ament Street have a pool?
No, 9527 Ament Street does not have a pool.
Does 9527 Ament Street have accessible units?
No, 9527 Ament Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9527 Ament Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9527 Ament Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9527 Ament Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9527 Ament Street does not have units with air conditioning.

