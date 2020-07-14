All apartments in Silver Spring
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

Rock Creek Springs

8000 Eastern Dr · (301) 298-3296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Check out our amazing July specials. One Bedrooms and Two Bedrooms starting at low prices with JULY RENT FREE! Limited Time Only! Call or email for a tour today!
Location

8000 Eastern Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8023A111 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 8021A107 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 8021A307 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8005D202 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 8008D101 · Avail. now

$1,915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 8004M202 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rock Creek Springs.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet access
media room
pool table
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice. Please use our interactive website for choosing, leasing and applying for your new apartment home! Feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns, or if you are in need of additional information on a particular apartment home (3D floorplans, virtual tours, or pictures). In an effort to help facilitate a smooth virtual leasing campaign, we are currently refunding all application fees for approved applicants. We are here to help. Residents, please use our Rent Cafe Portal for communication. Feel free to contact us at any time with any questions or concerns.

Thank you,
Management

Welcome to Rock Creek Springs Apartments in the heart of Downtown Silver Spring. You will find restaurants, shopping and entertainment at your fingertips with convenience to the Silver Spring Metro Station just a few sh

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Pitbulls
Parking Details: Open lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rock Creek Springs have any available units?
Rock Creek Springs has 13 units available starting at $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Rock Creek Springs have?
Some of Rock Creek Springs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rock Creek Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Rock Creek Springs is offering the following rent specials: Check out our amazing July specials. One Bedrooms and Two Bedrooms starting at low prices with JULY RENT FREE! Limited Time Only! Call or email for a tour today!
Is Rock Creek Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Rock Creek Springs is pet friendly.
Does Rock Creek Springs offer parking?
Yes, Rock Creek Springs offers parking.
Does Rock Creek Springs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rock Creek Springs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rock Creek Springs have a pool?
Yes, Rock Creek Springs has a pool.
Does Rock Creek Springs have accessible units?
No, Rock Creek Springs does not have accessible units.
Does Rock Creek Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rock Creek Springs has units with dishwashers.
Does Rock Creek Springs have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Rock Creek Springs has units with air conditioning.
