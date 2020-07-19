Charming Brick Colonial w/ Slate roof Completely renovated from top to bottom Designer Kitchen w/ Granite & stainless Steel appliance;MBR w/ full Ba.& 2 bathes up Large inviting Living Rm. w/fireplace enclosed den/study and finished Lower level Recreation room w/ half Ba. & walk out lot. All decked out for your most discerning buyers w/ in walking distance to DTSS & Metro.All decked out and ready to go! Charming Brick Colonial w/ Slate roof Completely renovated from top to bottom Designer Kitchen w/ Granite & stainless Steel appliance;MBR w/ full Ba.& 2 bathes up Large inviting Living Rm. w/fireplace enclosed den/study and finished Lower level Recreation room w/ half Ba. & walk out lot. All decked out for your most discerning buyers w/ in walking distance to DTSS & Metro.All decked out and ready to go!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9411 Russell Road have any available units?
9411 Russell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 9411 Russell Road have?
Some of 9411 Russell Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9411 Russell Road currently offering any rent specials?
9411 Russell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9411 Russell Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9411 Russell Road is pet friendly.
Does 9411 Russell Road offer parking?
Yes, 9411 Russell Road offers parking.
Does 9411 Russell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9411 Russell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9411 Russell Road have a pool?
No, 9411 Russell Road does not have a pool.
Does 9411 Russell Road have accessible units?
No, 9411 Russell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9411 Russell Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9411 Russell Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 9411 Russell Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9411 Russell Road has units with air conditioning.