9411 Russell Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Charming Brick Colonial w/ Slate roof Completely renovated from top to bottom Designer Kitchen w/ Granite & stainless Steel appliance;MBR w/ full Ba.& 2 bathes up Large inviting Living Rm. w/fireplace enclosed den/study and finished Lower level Recreation room w/ half Ba. & walk out lot. All decked out for your most discerning buyers w/ in walking distance to DTSS & Metro.All decked out and ready to go!

