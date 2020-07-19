All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like 9411 Russell Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
9411 Russell Road
Last updated March 18 2019 at 11:30 PM

9411 Russell Road

9411 Russell Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9411 Russell Road, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Charming Brick Colonial w/ Slate roof Completely renovated from top to bottom Designer Kitchen w/ Granite & stainless Steel appliance;MBR w/ full Ba.& 2 bathes up Large inviting Living Rm. w/fireplace enclosed den/study and finished Lower level Recreation room w/ half Ba. & walk out lot. All decked out for your most discerning buyers w/ in walking distance to DTSS & Metro.All decked out and ready to go!
Charming Brick Colonial w/ Slate roof Completely renovated from top to bottom Designer Kitchen w/ Granite & stainless Steel appliance;MBR w/ full Ba.& 2 bathes up Large inviting Living Rm. w/fireplace enclosed den/study and finished Lower level Recreation room w/ half Ba. & walk out lot. All decked out for your most discerning buyers w/ in walking distance to DTSS & Metro.All decked out and ready to go!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9411 Russell Road have any available units?
9411 Russell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 9411 Russell Road have?
Some of 9411 Russell Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9411 Russell Road currently offering any rent specials?
9411 Russell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9411 Russell Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9411 Russell Road is pet friendly.
Does 9411 Russell Road offer parking?
Yes, 9411 Russell Road offers parking.
Does 9411 Russell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9411 Russell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9411 Russell Road have a pool?
No, 9411 Russell Road does not have a pool.
Does 9411 Russell Road have accessible units?
No, 9411 Russell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9411 Russell Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9411 Russell Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 9411 Russell Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9411 Russell Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Core
8621 Georgia Avenue
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Birches
1512 Heather Hollow Circle #14
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Solaire 8250
8250 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Croydon Manor Apts
104 Croydon Ct
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Silver Spring Towers
816 Easley St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Lenox Park
1400 E West Hwy
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Central
8455 Fenton St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Colesville Towers Apartments
8811 Colesville Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20910

Similar Pages

Silver Spring 1 BedroomsSilver Spring 2 Bedrooms
Silver Spring Apartments with ParkingSilver Spring Pet Friendly Places
Silver Spring Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University