Last updated March 31 2019 at 7:24 PM

9326 Wilmer Street

9326 Wilmer Street
Location

9326 Wilmer Street, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking for a beautiful, immaculate house in a quiet neighborhood within the beltway? Look no more! This fantastic two level, 3BD/2BA Rambler Located in the Highland View neighborhood will fill all your dreams. Hardwood floors throughout, a sun-filled living room, comfortable kitchen and dimmable lights give the main level a homey yet upgraded look. You will appreciate the level of detail throughout the house, from Brazilian heated tiles to a complete renovation of original flooring. The owners' love and care for this home will surely catch your eye. On the lower level you'll find brand new flooring, fresh paint, a spacious family room, a full bath, the laundry room and a workroom. This home features a private and fully fenced backyard highlighting an English Garden style path, circular brick patio and professionally landscaped front yard. Pets are on case by case basis, please contact leasing agent for details. Property adjacent to Long Branch Park and it is just half a block away from the Fire Engine Park Playground. Commuting perks: This house has off street and on street parking and is a 5 min drive to 495 and just 7 minutes away from downtown Silver Spring. Close proximity to Silver Spring Metro Station (Red line) and multiple bus lines.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9326 Wilmer Street have any available units?
9326 Wilmer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 9326 Wilmer Street have?
Some of 9326 Wilmer Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9326 Wilmer Street currently offering any rent specials?
9326 Wilmer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9326 Wilmer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9326 Wilmer Street is pet friendly.
Does 9326 Wilmer Street offer parking?
No, 9326 Wilmer Street does not offer parking.
Does 9326 Wilmer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9326 Wilmer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9326 Wilmer Street have a pool?
No, 9326 Wilmer Street does not have a pool.
Does 9326 Wilmer Street have accessible units?
No, 9326 Wilmer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9326 Wilmer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9326 Wilmer Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 9326 Wilmer Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9326 Wilmer Street has units with air conditioning.
