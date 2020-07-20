9326 Wilmer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking for a beautiful, immaculate house in a quiet neighborhood within the beltway? Look no more! This fantastic two level, 3BD/2BA Rambler Located in the Highland View neighborhood will fill all your dreams. Hardwood floors throughout, a sun-filled living room, comfortable kitchen and dimmable lights give the main level a homey yet upgraded look. You will appreciate the level of detail throughout the house, from Brazilian heated tiles to a complete renovation of original flooring. The owners' love and care for this home will surely catch your eye. On the lower level you'll find brand new flooring, fresh paint, a spacious family room, a full bath, the laundry room and a workroom. This home features a private and fully fenced backyard highlighting an English Garden style path, circular brick patio and professionally landscaped front yard. Pets are on case by case basis, please contact leasing agent for details. Property adjacent to Long Branch Park and it is just half a block away from the Fire Engine Park Playground. Commuting perks: This house has off street and on street parking and is a 5 min drive to 495 and just 7 minutes away from downtown Silver Spring. Close proximity to Silver Spring Metro Station (Red line) and multiple bus lines.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.