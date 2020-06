Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking garage media room

Register to attend a virtual open house this Wed, June 17th at 10 a.m.: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYsde2przkrHdZLhL29GKwBZpLdsipeW_bJ One bedroom on the 5th floor with a view! Wood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer in the unit. Garage parking. Workout room and party room in the building. 3 blocks from Silver Spring Metro. One block to Whole Foods, theater, shopping, restaurants. Pets case by case.