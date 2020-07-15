All apartments in Silver Spring
8809 Plymouth St Apt 2.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:29 AM

8809 Plymouth St Apt 2

8809 Plymouth Street · (301) 685-1250
Location

8809 Plymouth Street, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

Conveniently located, gas & water included in rent!
This unit has a private entry on the ground level.
Features include tiled floors throughout, beautiful wooden floors in the bedroom, spacious closet in bedroom, gorgeous tile in shower, spacious cabinets above and below counters in kitchen, gas stove, and beautifully lit fans in each room.
Laundry facilities on site.
Close to New Hampshire Ave, downtown Silver Spring, metro and I-495 corridor. Great location!
PLEASE CONTACT THE MANAGEMENT COMPANY TO REQUEST MORE INFORMATION - DO NOT CONTACT OTHER UNITS
PHONE: (301) 685-1250
LEASING AGENT: leasing@propertymanagementcapital.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8809 Plymouth St Apt 2 have any available units?
8809 Plymouth St Apt 2 has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8809 Plymouth St Apt 2 have?
Some of 8809 Plymouth St Apt 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8809 Plymouth St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
8809 Plymouth St Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8809 Plymouth St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8809 Plymouth St Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 8809 Plymouth St Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 8809 Plymouth St Apt 2 offers parking.
Does 8809 Plymouth St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8809 Plymouth St Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8809 Plymouth St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 8809 Plymouth St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 8809 Plymouth St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 8809 Plymouth St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 8809 Plymouth St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8809 Plymouth St Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8809 Plymouth St Apt 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8809 Plymouth St Apt 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

