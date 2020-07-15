8809 Plymouth St Apt 2.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Conveniently located, gas & water included in rent!

This unit has a private entry on the ground level.

Features include tiled floors throughout, beautiful wooden floors in the bedroom, spacious closet in bedroom, gorgeous tile in shower, spacious cabinets above and below counters in kitchen, gas stove, and beautifully lit fans in each room.

Laundry facilities on site.

Close to New Hampshire Ave, downtown Silver Spring, metro and I-495 corridor. Great location!

PLEASE CONTACT THE MANAGEMENT COMPANY TO REQUEST MORE INFORMATION - DO NOT CONTACT OTHER UNITS

PHONE: (301) 685-1250

LEASING AGENT: leasing@propertymanagementcapital.com