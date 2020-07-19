All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like 8715 GEREN ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
8715 GEREN ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8715 GEREN ROAD

8715 Geren Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8715 Geren Road, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful upgrades, flat back yard this 3Br, 1.5 Bath solid brick house. Furnished living room, SS appliances, granite in the kitchen. Close to shopping, Downtown Silver Spring, park. Minutes to DC, 495Hwy, metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8715 GEREN ROAD have any available units?
8715 GEREN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 8715 GEREN ROAD have?
Some of 8715 GEREN ROAD's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8715 GEREN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8715 GEREN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8715 GEREN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8715 GEREN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 8715 GEREN ROAD offer parking?
No, 8715 GEREN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8715 GEREN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8715 GEREN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8715 GEREN ROAD have a pool?
No, 8715 GEREN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8715 GEREN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8715 GEREN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8715 GEREN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8715 GEREN ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8715 GEREN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8715 GEREN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Cameron
8710 Cameron St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Centre at Silver Spring
3310 Teagarden Cir
Silver Spring, MD 20904
The Bennington at Silver Spring
1215 East-West Hwy
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Fenton Silver Spring
8240 Fenton Street
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Summit Hills
8484 16th St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Metro 710 Apartments
710 Roeder Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910

Similar Pages

Silver Spring 1 BedroomsSilver Spring 2 Bedrooms
Silver Spring Apartments with ParkingSilver Spring Pet Friendly Places
Silver Spring Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University