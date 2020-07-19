8715 GEREN ROAD

Beautiful upgrades, flat back yard this 3Br, 1.5 Bath solid brick house. Furnished living room, SS appliances, granite in the kitchen. Close to shopping, Downtown Silver Spring, park. Minutes to DC, 495Hwy, metro.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
