502 Apartments for rent in Silver Spring, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
20 Units Available
The Veridian
1133 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,364
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,894
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
1131 sqft
Nestled in the center of Nolte Park, these high-rise apartments let you live in a park atmosphere. Enjoy oversized balconies, granite counters, hardwood floors and a dog park. Silver Spring Metro is steps away.
Wheaton-Glenmont
27 Units Available
Glenmont Forest
2386 Glenmont Cir, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,224
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
826 sqft
At Glenmont Forest Apartments, our natural stone and timber entry is a fitting gateway to what awaits you beyond. No apartment community enjoys a more naturally appealing setting.
9 Units Available
Silver Spring Towers
816 Easley St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,283
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Silver Spring Towers is proud to offer the utmost in service and style along with a fantastic location. A large swimming pool and deck make the fourth floor a favorite hideaway for residents. Convenient shopping and entertainment in walking distance.
Woodside Park
14 Units Available
Colesville Towers Apartments
8811 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,233
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1175 sqft
Enjoy some of the best views in Silver Spring and being in the heart of downtown. The Metro is close by as well as all shops, dining and more. On-site pool, gym, coffee bar and game room.
16 Units Available
Solaire 8250
8250 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,784
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
1018 sqft
Solaire 8250 offers a wide array of apartments and amenities, and with a Walk Score of 98, the fun starts just outside your door. Downtown Silver Spring is at your fingertips with dining and shopping options that are just a walk away.
20 Units Available
Lenox Park
1400 E West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,645
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to 410 and 384 freeways. In-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community has amenities that include a clubhouse, courtyard and dog park, business center and internet access.
16 Units Available
Solaire Silver Spring
1150 Ripley St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,638
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,512
1177 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments between the East-West Highway and Georgia Avenue. Features stainless steel kitchen appliances, a patio or balcony and a combination of carpet and hardwood. Pool, game room and clubhouse available to all.
15 Units Available
Claridge House
2445 Lyttonsville Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,351
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,902
1250 sqft
Modern homes with private balconies, air-conditioning, and walk-in closets in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Metro Red Line is minutes away.
4 Units Available
Georgia West
8708 1st Ave, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,660
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1179 sqft
Located in the heart of Silver Spring. Close to the Metro as well as choice shopping and dining destinations. Features private balconies and walk-in closets, plus access to a private fitness center and sauna.
18 Units Available
Twin Towers Apartments
1110 Fidler Ln, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,414
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,603
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1250 sqft
Located in the Downtown Silver Spring area, close to Wayne Ave. Apartments have carpeting, gas cooking and a newly renovated kitchen with luxury appliances. Community facilities include a pool, business center and covered parking.
Contact for Availability
Fenton Silver Spring
8240 Fenton Street, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,599
2 Bedrooms
Ask
INCOME GUIDELINES: 1-person Max: $70,560, 2-person Max: $80,640, 3-person Max: $90,720, 4-person Max: $100,800 Due to the Coronavirus, please know that the well-being of our associates and residents is our number one priority.
Woodside Park
9 Units Available
Cole Spring Plaza Apartments
1001 Spring St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,404
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1348 sqft
Stylish apartment homes surrounded by shops, restaurants and parks and close to the Silver Spring Metro Station. Each unit features walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and on-site laundry.
3 Units Available
The Premier
8711 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,494
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1016 sqft
Granite counters and hardwood floors meet in-unit laundries, secure parking and private balconies in downtown Silver Spring. There is a resident lounge, rooftop terrace and complimentary Wi-Fi. Floor-to-ceiling windows available.
3 Units Available
Parkside Terrace
506 Easley St, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
826 sqft
Welcome to Parkside Terrace. A garden community of one and two bedroom apartment homes overlooking Nolte Field with basketball courts, football and softball fields, and children's playgrounds.
13 Units Available
The Point at Hampton Hollow
3408 Hampton Hollow Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,314
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
958 sqft
Welcoming apartment community situated between Baltimore and the District of Columbia. Close to the I-495 and Silver Spring Metro Station. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub and swimming pool.

1 Unit Available
8312 Fenton Street Unit- A
8312 Fenton Street, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
Contemporary, Spacious and Sunlit 2 BD, 2BA Loft Condo with Den right off Downtown Silver Spring!! - Welcome home to your contemporary, spacious and sunlit 2 BD, 2BA loft condo in the The Lofts 24 Condos located near downtown Silver Spring between

1 Unit Available
9514 Pin Oak Dr
9514 Pin Oak Drive, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1674 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath - Silver Spring Single Family Home - New Appliances and Freshly Painted - This home, located in Silver Spring, Maryland, is completely move-in ready.

1 Unit Available
2118 Linden Lane
2118 Linden Lane, Silver Spring, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2580 sqft
2118 Linden Lane Available 07/07/20 Cute Rambler Inside the Beltway - Silver Spring - Very Nice 2 Level Rambler in Excellent Location - 3 bedroom and 2 bath on main, fourth bathroom, kitchen and Den in basement - Sun room and Deck in back of house!

1 Unit Available
575 THAYER AVENUE
575 Thayer Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Move-in ready! Available JULY 1! Beautifully updated condo with an open layout including a completely renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, bamboo floors, quartz counters & custom cabinetry; lush new carpeting; ample storage space &

1 Unit Available
8614 MANCHESTER ROAD
8614 Manchester Road, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1052 sqft
Gorgeous Sun Filled Condo, Two Bedrooms One and One Half Bathrooms in Two Floors. Hardwood Floor Throughout. Washer/Dryer Inside Unit. One Parking Space plus a Guest Pass. Balcony Facing Rock Creek Park. Tenants Pay Elec., 1.

1 Unit Available
8830 PINEY BRANCH ROAD
8830 Piney Branch Road, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1442 sqft
Great view from balcony, updated kitchen with new granite counters and SS Appliances, new floors throughout, master has walk in closet, large living room with access to views from balcony.

1 Unit Available
1201 EAST WEST HIGHWAY
1201 East-West Highway, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,950
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This amazing unit features open concept living at its best! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, hardwood floors in the living room and dining room, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a private balcony.

1 Unit Available
2940 Terrace Dr
2940 Terrace Drive, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3 Bed 2.5 Bathroom - Chevy Chase Rancher - Freshly Painted and New Appliances - This home, located in Chevy Chase, Maryland, is completely move-in ready.

1 Unit Available
8544 MANCHESTER ROAD
8544 Manchester Road, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1010 sqft
Highly sought-after Top of the Park Community next to Sligo Creek Park. Walking and bike paths; brick patio in rear; quiet neighborhood with lots of trees; 2 permit parking passes included; private pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Silver Spring, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Silver Spring renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

