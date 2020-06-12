/
3 bedroom apartments
308 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Silver Spring, MD
103 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1850 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
14 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
10 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
113 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1300 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
79 Units Available
Summit Hills
8484 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,151
1200 sqft
Spacious, fully equipped apartment homes close to the metro station. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, community garden, putting green, swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Pet-sitting and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Wheaton-Glenmont
27 Units Available
Glenmont Forest
2386 Glenmont Cir, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1016 sqft
At Glenmont Forest Apartments, our natural stone and timber entry is a fitting gateway to what awaits you beyond. No apartment community enjoys a more naturally appealing setting.
7 Units Available
Woodvale Apartments
13831 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodvale Apartments in Silver Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!
17 Units Available
Rollingwood Apartments
2535 Ross Rd, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,014
1100 sqft
Spacious apartment homes in a garden-style community just a metro ride from downtown Washington DC. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with a breakfast bar and pantry. Residents' amenities include a playground, swimming pool and sundeck.
33 Units Available
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1330 sqft
Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495. Spacious layout with breakfast nook and sunken living room. Full-sized washer and dryer in each unit. Tennis court and pool on site.
22 Units Available
The Chateau Apartments
9727 Mount Pisgah Rd, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1465 sqft
Elegant and reminiscent of a grand Romanesque space, this community offers balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and large walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a community room, fitness center and a large pool area.
12 Units Available
The Centre at Silver Spring
3310 Teagarden Cir, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1138 sqft
A short walk from Edgewood Neighborhood Park and Highway 29, these apartments feature essential kitchen appliances, walk-in closets and either a balcony or patio. Community facilities include a pool, a playground and guest parking.
Woodside Park
14 Units Available
Colesville Towers Apartments
8811 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,223
1340 sqft
Enjoy some of the best views in Silver Spring and being in the heart of downtown. The Metro is close by as well as all shops, dining and more. On-site pool, gym, coffee bar and game room.
1 Unit Available
9514 Pin Oak Dr
9514 Pin Oak Drive, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1674 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath - Silver Spring Single Family Home - New Appliances and Freshly Painted - This home, located in Silver Spring, Maryland, is completely move-in ready.
1 Unit Available
2118 Linden Lane
2118 Linden Lane, Silver Spring, MD
2118 Linden Lane Available 07/07/20 Cute Rambler Inside the Beltway - Silver Spring - Very Nice 2 Level Rambler in Excellent Location - 3 bedroom and 2 bath on main, fourth bathroom, kitchen and Den in basement - Sun room and Deck in back of house!
1 Unit Available
9013 3rd Avenue
9013 3rd Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 2000; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $2895.00; IMRID9589
1 Unit Available
1416 CRESTRIDGE DRIVE
1416 Crestridge Drive, Silver Spring, MD
This wonderful home is in the charming Woodside Forest neighborhood! Built in 1959 and lovingly renovated/updated with attention to detail. Spacious chef's gourmet eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, island and large pantry.
1 Unit Available
8830 PINEY BRANCH ROAD
8830 Piney Branch Road, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1442 sqft
Great view from balcony, updated kitchen with new granite counters and SS Appliances, new floors throughout, master has walk in closet, large living room with access to views from balcony.
1 Unit Available
2025 EAST WEST HIGHWAY
2025 East-West Highway, Silver Spring, MD
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2025 EAST WEST HIGHWAY in Silver Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
8100 CHESTER STREET
8100 Chester Street, Silver Spring, MD
Location, Location! Large Corner Lot. Beautifully maintained 6BR/4BA Ranch in Takoma Park. 3BR, 2 BA upstairs and 3BR, 2 BA downstairs with private entrance. Basement has kitchenette. Each floor has its own master bedroom w/full bath. Huge Rec Room.
1 Unit Available
2940 Terrace Dr
2940 Terrace Drive, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3 Bed 2.5 Bathroom - Chevy Chase Rancher - Freshly Painted and New Appliances - This home, located in Chevy Chase, Maryland, is completely move-in ready.
1 Unit Available
9004 KIMES STREET
9004 Kimes Street, Silver Spring, MD
Uniqueness and comfort are just a few words to describe this adorable single-family home in Silver Spring, MD.
1 Unit Available
9224 THREE OAKS DRIVE
9224 Three Oaks Drive, Silver Spring, MD
Nestled in a quiet enclave off Sligo Creek Parkway this spacious townhome offers the space you need and convenience of close-in location surrounded by parkland. Less than 2 miles to the Downtown Silver Spring METRO.
1 Unit Available
9207 COLESVILLE ROAD
9207 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, MD
Ideal for home office. One mile from Silver Spring Metro and I-495. Walking distance to vibrant Silver Spring down town.
Oakview
1 Unit Available
1202 Oakview Drive
1202 Oakview Drive, Silver Spring, MD
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1202 Oakview Drive in Silver Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!
