Welcome to this deceivingly large home boasting 4 bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, renovated kitchen w/ granite and stainless steel, formal DR, spacious LR with fireplace, fully fenced rear yard with deck, storage shed and off street parking for 2 cars. Upgrades include new exterior siding, windows, carpet and refinished hardwood floors. Less than 1 mile to Metro. Walk to shops and restaurants