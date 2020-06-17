All apartments in Silver Spring
2712 BLAINE DRIVE

Location

2712 Blaine Drive, Silver Spring, MD 20815

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pet friendly
tennis court
A shining star! Beautifully maintained and updated Rock Creek Forest Colonial. It features 4 levels, 3 bedroom, 2+ bath. Living room with built-ins. Formal dining room, family room addition with picture window and door to the deck. Galley kitchen with replacement cabinets and stone counter tops. Finished walk-up attic with new carpet. Fully finished basement with Rec room and utility room. New updates include; wall-to-wall carpet, refinished hardwood floors in 2 levels, freshly painted and cleaned from top to bottom, lights, new windows in basement and more. Includes leaves clean up in fall and spring. The community amenities include the famous Meadowbrook Riding Stables, Candy Cane City with its open green space, tennis courts, basketball court and soccer fields. The home is conveniently located to Bethesda, Washington, DC, Downtown Silver Spring, I-495 and major arteries. 10 minutes+/- to NIH/Walter Reed Medical and Metros. Owner prefers no pets, but will consider 1 pet with additional deposit. Required application fee is $45 per adult and it is non-refundable A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2712 BLAINE DRIVE have any available units?
2712 BLAINE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 2712 BLAINE DRIVE have?
Some of 2712 BLAINE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2712 BLAINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2712 BLAINE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2712 BLAINE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2712 BLAINE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2712 BLAINE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2712 BLAINE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2712 BLAINE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2712 BLAINE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2712 BLAINE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2712 BLAINE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2712 BLAINE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2712 BLAINE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2712 BLAINE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2712 BLAINE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2712 BLAINE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2712 BLAINE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
