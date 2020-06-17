2712 BLAINE DRIVE

Amenities

A shining star! Beautifully maintained and updated Rock Creek Forest Colonial. It features 4 levels, 3 bedroom, 2+ bath. Living room with built-ins. Formal dining room, family room addition with picture window and door to the deck. Galley kitchen with replacement cabinets and stone counter tops. Finished walk-up attic with new carpet. Fully finished basement with Rec room and utility room. New updates include; wall-to-wall carpet, refinished hardwood floors in 2 levels, freshly painted and cleaned from top to bottom, lights, new windows in basement and more. Includes leaves clean up in fall and spring. The community amenities include the famous Meadowbrook Riding Stables, Candy Cane City with its open green space, tennis courts, basketball court and soccer fields. The home is conveniently located to Bethesda, Washington, DC, Downtown Silver Spring, I-495 and major arteries. 10 minutes+/- to NIH/Walter Reed Medical and Metros. Owner prefers no pets, but will consider 1 pet with additional deposit. Required application fee is $45 per adult and it is non-refundable A must see!