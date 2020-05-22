All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like Silver Spring House.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
Silver Spring House
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

Silver Spring House

555 Thayer Ave · (301) 563-9901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

555 Thayer Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 555106 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,755

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 969 sqft

Unit 555502 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 937 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 555514 · Avail. Sep 12

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Silver Spring House.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
online portal
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice. Please use our interactive website for choosing, leasing and applying for your new apartment home! Feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns, or if you are in need of additional information on a particular apartment home (3D floorplans, virtual tours, or pictures). In an effort to help facilitate a smooth virtual leasing campaign, we are currently refunding all application fees for approved applicants. We are here to help. Residents, please use our Rent Cafe Portal for communication. Feel free to contact us at any time with any questions or concerns.

Thank you,
Management

*Dreyfuss COVID-19 Reservation Deposit Guarantee Program

Prior to moving-in, future residents who lease an apartment home and suddenly lose their job, or have their working hours cut, Dreyfuss Management will refund the reser

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $57 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $300 holding fee (refundable)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Silver Spring House have any available units?
Silver Spring House has 3 units available starting at $1,755 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Silver Spring House have?
Some of Silver Spring House's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Silver Spring House currently offering any rent specials?
Silver Spring House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Silver Spring House pet-friendly?
Yes, Silver Spring House is pet friendly.
Does Silver Spring House offer parking?
Yes, Silver Spring House offers parking.
Does Silver Spring House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Silver Spring House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Silver Spring House have a pool?
No, Silver Spring House does not have a pool.
Does Silver Spring House have accessible units?
No, Silver Spring House does not have accessible units.
Does Silver Spring House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Silver Spring House has units with dishwashers.
Does Silver Spring House have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Silver Spring House has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Silver Spring House?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Core
8621 Georgia Avenue
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Twin Towers Apartments
1110 Fidler Ln
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Bennington at Silver Spring
1215 East-West Hwy
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Solaire Silver Spring
1150 Ripley St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910

Similar Pages

Silver Spring 1 BedroomsSilver Spring 2 Bedrooms
Silver Spring Apartments with ParkingSilver Spring Pet Friendly Places
Silver Spring Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity