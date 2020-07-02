All apartments in Silver Spring
Last updated June 28 2019 at 6:20 PM

2312 COLSTON DR #C-104

2312 Colston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2312 Colston Drive, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful 1-bedroom condo apartment in great location! Spacious - big living room; big bedroom; QUIET location in garden community - but EZ access to bus & Silver Spring metro - parking included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 have any available units?
2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 have?
Some of 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 currently offering any rent specials?
2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 pet-friendly?
No, 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 offer parking?
Yes, 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 offers parking.
Does 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 have a pool?
No, 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 does not have a pool.
Does 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 have accessible units?
No, 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 does not have units with air conditioning.
