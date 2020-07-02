Rent Calculator
Silver Spring, MD
2312 COLSTON DR #C-104
2312 COLSTON DR #C-104
2312 Colston Drive
No Longer Available
Location
2312 Colston Drive, Silver Spring, MD 20910
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Wonderful 1-bedroom condo apartment in great location! Spacious - big living room; big bedroom; QUIET location in garden community - but EZ access to bus & Silver Spring metro - parking included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 have any available units?
2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Silver Spring, MD
.
What amenities does 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 have?
Some of 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 currently offering any rent specials?
2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 pet-friendly?
No, 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Silver Spring
.
Does 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 offer parking?
Yes, 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 offers parking.
Does 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 have a pool?
No, 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 does not have a pool.
Does 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 have accessible units?
No, 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2312 COLSTON DR #C-104 does not have units with air conditioning.
Anne Arundel County Apartments
