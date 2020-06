Amenities

Spacious cape cod in the sought after Woodside Park neighborhood. This lovingly maintained home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, 2 beds and 1 bath on each the main and upper level, hardwood floors through out the above ground levels. Screened in porch off the kitchen. Empty lot faces the rear of the home for some extra privacy and natural views. Fantastic location 1 mile from downtown Silver Spring with many retail and restaurant options, short drive to DC.