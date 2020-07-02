Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 5935 LEMAY ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
5935 LEMAY ROAD
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:15 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5935 LEMAY ROAD
5935 Lemay Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockville
See all
East Rockville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5935 Lemay Road, Rockville, MD 20851
East Rockville
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunningly renovated single family home with a beautiful back yard. This 4 bed 3 full bath oasis is minutes from the twinbrook red line metro; close to Pike and Rose; restaurants and much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5935 LEMAY ROAD have any available units?
5935 LEMAY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rockville, MD
.
Is 5935 LEMAY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5935 LEMAY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5935 LEMAY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5935 LEMAY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rockville
.
Does 5935 LEMAY ROAD offer parking?
No, 5935 LEMAY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5935 LEMAY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5935 LEMAY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5935 LEMAY ROAD have a pool?
No, 5935 LEMAY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5935 LEMAY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5935 LEMAY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5935 LEMAY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5935 LEMAY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5935 LEMAY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5935 LEMAY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way
Rockville, MD 20850
Congressional Towers
261 Congressional Ln
Rockville, MD 20852
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln
Rockville, MD 20852
The Upton
44 Maryland Ave
Rockville, MD 20850
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way
Rockville, MD 20850
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln
Rockville, MD 20851
Villas at Rockville
1699 Yale Pl
Rockville, MD 20850
Similar Pages
Rockville 1 Bedrooms
Rockville 2 Bedrooms
Rockville Apartments with Parking
Rockville Apartments with Pool
Rockville Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Laurel, MD
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
College Park, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Central Rockville
West Rockville
East Rockville
King Farm
Apartments Near Colleges
Montgomery College
Howard Community College
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University