Rockville, MD
407 FARRAGUT AVENUE
Last updated December 1 2019 at 8:51 PM

407 FARRAGUT AVENUE

407 Farragut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

407 Farragut Avenue, Rockville, MD 20851
East Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Looking for a GREAT LOCATION AND HOME? You've found it! 1,834 sq ft of amazing, beautifully maintained, split-level (4-levels) style home with possible 4th bedroom on the lower level (if needed). Single-family home seeking caring tenants. Available Immediately. This home has vaulted ceilings, a recently updated bathroom with "Travertine" tile, updated kitchen appliances, Whirlpool "Cabrio" clothes washer & dryer, with a fully fenced back yard including 2 storage sheds. BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED, prime location on a low traffic side-street conveniently located near METRO. The nearby shopping center is a short 2 blocks away with a grocery store, post office, CVS, and choice of many different restaurants. This home is situated on a low-traffic, no cut-through side street with no homes on the opposite side of the street with only a "green grassy hill" for a view. Hardwood floors, spacious kitchen, updated bathroom, kitchen island, dining area, and gorgeous, fenced backyard with 2 sheds make this home so very appealing! Please note: personal property displayed in pictures is for "staging purposes" ONLY. HURRY! FREE pre-application online. Floorplans attached in "Bright" documents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 FARRAGUT AVENUE have any available units?
407 FARRAGUT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 407 FARRAGUT AVENUE have?
Some of 407 FARRAGUT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 FARRAGUT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
407 FARRAGUT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 FARRAGUT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 407 FARRAGUT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 407 FARRAGUT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 407 FARRAGUT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 407 FARRAGUT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 FARRAGUT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 FARRAGUT AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 407 FARRAGUT AVENUE has a pool.
Does 407 FARRAGUT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 407 FARRAGUT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 407 FARRAGUT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 FARRAGUT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 407 FARRAGUT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 FARRAGUT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
