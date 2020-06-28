407 FARRAGUT AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Looking for a GREAT LOCATION AND HOME? You've found it! 1,834 sq ft of amazing, beautifully maintained, split-level (4-levels) style home with possible 4th bedroom on the lower level (if needed). Single-family home seeking caring tenants. Available Immediately. This home has vaulted ceilings, a recently updated bathroom with "Travertine" tile, updated kitchen appliances, Whirlpool "Cabrio" clothes washer & dryer, with a fully fenced back yard including 2 storage sheds. BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED, prime location on a low traffic side-street conveniently located near METRO. The nearby shopping center is a short 2 blocks away with a grocery store, post office, CVS, and choice of many different restaurants. This home is situated on a low-traffic, no cut-through side street with no homes on the opposite side of the street with only a "green grassy hill" for a view. Hardwood floors, spacious kitchen, updated bathroom, kitchen island, dining area, and gorgeous, fenced backyard with 2 sheds make this home so very appealing! Please note: personal property displayed in pictures is for "staging purposes" ONLY. HURRY! FREE pre-application online. Floorplans attached in "Bright" documents.