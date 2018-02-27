Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Potomac
Find more places like 9719 AVENEL FARM DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
9719 AVENEL FARM DR
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:24 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9719 AVENEL FARM DR
9719 Avenel Farm Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Potomac
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
9719 Avenel Farm Drive, Potomac, MD 20854
Amenities
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Rare opportunity to rent a magnificent home in Avenel. 2 private acres with beautiful pool and outside living area. 7 bedrooms and 7 full baths. Perfect home for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9719 AVENEL FARM DR have any available units?
9719 AVENEL FARM DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Potomac, MD
.
Is 9719 AVENEL FARM DR currently offering any rent specials?
9719 AVENEL FARM DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9719 AVENEL FARM DR pet-friendly?
No, 9719 AVENEL FARM DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Potomac
.
Does 9719 AVENEL FARM DR offer parking?
Yes, 9719 AVENEL FARM DR offers parking.
Does 9719 AVENEL FARM DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9719 AVENEL FARM DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9719 AVENEL FARM DR have a pool?
Yes, 9719 AVENEL FARM DR has a pool.
Does 9719 AVENEL FARM DR have accessible units?
No, 9719 AVENEL FARM DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9719 AVENEL FARM DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9719 AVENEL FARM DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9719 AVENEL FARM DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9719 AVENEL FARM DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave
Potomac, MD 20854
Similar Pages
Potomac 1 Bedrooms
Potomac 2 Bedrooms
Potomac Apartments with Balcony
Potomac Apartments with Parking
Potomac Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
White Oak, MD
Idylwood, VA
Olney, MD
Huntington, VA
Beltsville, MD
Hillcrest Heights, MD
Montgomery Village, MD
Vienna, VA
East Riverdale, MD
Groveton, VA
Clarksburg, MD
North Potomac, MD
Fair Lakes, VA
Fairland, MD
Temple Hills, MD
Chevy Chase, MD
Bladensburg, MD
Capitol Heights, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Howard Community College
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia