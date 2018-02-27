All apartments in Potomac
Potomac, MD
9719 AVENEL FARM DR
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:24 PM

9719 AVENEL FARM DR

9719 Avenel Farm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9719 Avenel Farm Drive, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Rare opportunity to rent a magnificent home in Avenel. 2 private acres with beautiful pool and outside living area. 7 bedrooms and 7 full baths. Perfect home for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9719 AVENEL FARM DR have any available units?
9719 AVENEL FARM DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
Is 9719 AVENEL FARM DR currently offering any rent specials?
9719 AVENEL FARM DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9719 AVENEL FARM DR pet-friendly?
No, 9719 AVENEL FARM DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 9719 AVENEL FARM DR offer parking?
Yes, 9719 AVENEL FARM DR offers parking.
Does 9719 AVENEL FARM DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9719 AVENEL FARM DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9719 AVENEL FARM DR have a pool?
Yes, 9719 AVENEL FARM DR has a pool.
Does 9719 AVENEL FARM DR have accessible units?
No, 9719 AVENEL FARM DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9719 AVENEL FARM DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9719 AVENEL FARM DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9719 AVENEL FARM DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9719 AVENEL FARM DR does not have units with air conditioning.
