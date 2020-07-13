331 Apartments for rent in Potomac, MD with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
16 Units Available
The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,870
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,115
1617 sqft
The Perry at Park Potomac is the perfect combination of accessibility and comfort. Close to I-270, these units promise an easy commute, while still providing amenities such as outdoor living space, a gym and pet-friendly facilities.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
7132 SWANSONG WAY
7132 Swansong Way, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1748 sqft
Garage End Unit Town House. Available ASAP. Please view photos for features and views. Quick access to 270, 495, Rockville Pike, Old Georgetown Rd., major access to D.C/ VA/Frederick. Excellent schools, public/private.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
8924 COLD SPRING
8924 Cold Spring Road, Potomac, MD
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3500 sqft
Spacious Colonial with Updated Kitchen and Baths sitting on a Private Corner Lot Directly in front of Hadley Park with Playgrounds and Extensive Walking Paths. Wonderful CommunityLocated Near I270 and Falls Rd, Top Ranked Schools.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
8217 W GAINSBOROUGH CT
8217 Gainsborough Court West, Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautiful home in desirable location. This home offers great design, great space, great neighborhood & great location! Situated on a cul-de-sac with a large backyard, this home has it all. Renovated kitchen with breakfast area.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
7837 ORACLE PLACE
7837 Oracle Place, Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2594 sqft
Super Gorgeous and luxury two car garage 4 level townhome & beautiful view of Cabin John Park! Great open floor plan! Center island kitchen; solarium/breakfast rm; hardwood flrs thru three levels & 9'+ ceilings; elegant Leaving room & dinning room;

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
10233 NORTON ROAD
10233 Norton Road, Potomac, MD
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,700
3753 sqft
Usually a picture is worth a thousand words...not this time. This is a must see property located in the heart of S. Glen Rd/Potomac area and in the Churchill School District. Sitting on 4.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
7401 WESTLAKE TERRACE
7401 Westlake Terrace, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1286 sqft
Spacious 3BD/2BA in Chelsea Towers. Fully renovated luxury in Bethesda with amazing views and convenience! Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite and table space. Nice wood floors with light living room/dining room combo.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Inverness Knolls
7816 Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
744 sqft
If you are looking for a two bedroom with one bath, then you are looking at the right advertisement. It is located near a great shopping plaza ( Giant, CVS, Etc.).

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Heritage Farm
10108 DONEGAL CT
10108 Donegal Court, Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,350
Easy to love all brick Colonial on quiet private cul-de-sac with a wonderful level flat backyard .

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
10805 KIRKWALL TER
10805 Kirkwall Terrace, Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
This lovely home has been freshly painted and deep cleaned, some new carpet will be installed early next week.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
7861 CODDLE HARBOR LANE
7861 Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
874 sqft
VACANT Totally renovated condo unit! Two large bedrooms with large closets. Full bath with tub-shower combo. Kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, open to the large dining/living room.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
9307 BENTRIDGE AVENUE
9307 Bentridge Avenue, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1952 sqft
**Completed applications due by 6/16 @ 5:00 PM** Secure your new, clean, low-maintenance home in time for Independence Day! Your carpet-free home features new windows, roof, kitchen, and bathrooms (August 2018) and is available to rent as early as

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
11801 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD
11801 Seven Locks Road, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2844 sqft
Tell your agent to schedule this! Corner lot, driveway entrance on Fontaine St. Lots of space in this 3br 2.5 bath home on large lot. Fully finished basement. New carpet, fresh paint. large eat-in kitchen. Deck off of family room.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
10040 CHARTWELL MANOR
10040 Chartwell Manor Court, Potomac, MD
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Fabulous home in Avenel beautifully sited on professionally landscaped lot with breathtaking views of the 7th fairway of the TPC golf course.

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
11514 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD
11514 Seven Locks Road, Potomac, MD
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
2394 sqft
Welcome to this outstanding and meticulously renovated single family home, featuring 5-bedrooms, 3.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
12002 TITIAN WAY
12002 Titian Way, Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Rarely available 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath located in Willerburn Acres. Open and bright with over 2,700 sqft of living area. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and ceramic tile floor.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
8435 BELLS RIDGE TERRACE
8435 Bells Ridge Terrace, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
2850 sqft
Minimum 24 months lease term.

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
8121 RIVER ROAD
8121 River Road, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3460 sqft
Never been lived in - this stunning, sophisticated design meets modern elegance in this sprawling three bedroom, three-and-a-half bath luxury condo located in the coveted Quarry Springs community.

1 of 89

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
10208 SORREL AVENUE
10208 Sorrel Avenue, Potomac, MD
6 Bedrooms
$5,900
6123 sqft
Stately brick updated home near Potomac Village with grand marble foyer, embassy sized living and dining rooms, large five bedrooms and four bathrooms on the upper level, fully finished basement with in-law suite, and a fenced large back yard.

1 of 51

Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
9605 REACH ROAD
9605 Reach Road, Potomac, MD
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3760 sqft
MOVE IN BEFORE SCHOOL...KITCHEN REDONE COUPLE YRS AGO...LARGER model backs to gorgeous wooded parkland. (4BR UP AND 2BR DOWN),1st floor Library (can be used as Bedroom if needed) in addition to 6BR (4 up and 2 down).

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
11612 DEBORAH DR
11612 Deborah Drive, Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
5 Bedrooms
Ask
The Best of Regency Estates! Fabulous 5 Beds 2.5 Baths, with updated bathrooms and white kitchen with granite and large area for dining and entertaining. Walk-out Lower Level carpeted Family room w/ fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
11 TAVESHIRE COURT
11 Taveshire Court, Potomac, MD
Studio
$3,300
1795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
END UNIT Garage brick townhouse with lots of light, 3BR/3full + 1 half BA. Deck plus Lower Level fenced courtyard with walk-out patio and slate covered area. Lower level also has full bath.

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
10944 WHITERIM DRIVE
10944 Whiterim Drive, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1904 sqft
Lovely & Spacious Garage townhouse, Excellent condition, Kitchen with new granite, hardwood floors, skylight, deck, patio, Walk-out basement with fireplace, Garage parking with driveway, RECENTLY RENOVATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Heritage Farm
10312 CROWN POINT COURT
10312 Crown Point Court, Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$5,650
3200 sqft
Totally remodeled home walking distance to Potomac Village in Churchill school district. Beautiful 4BR/3.5BA boasts new kitchen appliances and open concept living, with tons of natural light. Large Master suite with walk-in closet and fireplace.
City Guide for Potomac, MD

“All quiet on the Potomac tonight, where the soldiers lie peacefully dreaming, and their tents in the rays of the clear autumn moon, and the light of the campfires are gleaming…” (-All Quiet Along the Potomac Tonight).

Many a politician is welcomed home to a well-loved leather chair and promptly offered a crisp cigar for one hand and a glass of perfectly aged brandy for the other in the city of Potomac. It’s a city of calming properties, mainly thanks to the soothing sounds of the nearby Potomac River and the signature country clubs that boast sprawling green golf courses. After a hard day’s work of very important decision-making, it should be a no-brainer to call this city “home”. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Potomac, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Potomac apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

