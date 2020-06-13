/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM
148 Accessible Apartments for rent in Potomac, MD
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
7132 SWANSONG WAY
7132 Swansong Way, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1748 sqft
Garage End Unit Town House. Available ASAP. Please view photos for features and views. Quick access to 270, 495, Rockville Pike, Old Georgetown Rd., major access to D.C/ VA/Frederick. Excellent schools, public/private.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
7420 WESTLAKE TERRACE
7420 Westlake Terrace, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1490 sqft
MUST SEE Large Apartment -1500 square foot immaculate Corner Unit for rent. The unit can be leased fully furnished for $200 additional monthly rent. Upgraded Kitchen and Appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Potomac
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
44 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,819
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
34 Units Available
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,847
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,426
2321 sqft
Conveniently located near beautiful parks in prime North Bethesda. Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-suite laundry, expansive closets, and balconies. Luxury complex offers 24-hour parking valet, indoor and outdoor pool, and professionally-managed health club.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
17 Units Available
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible location within walking distance of shops, restaurants and schools in McLean and one mile from Silver Line. 1-3 bedroom apartments include in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, sauna and more.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
13 Units Available
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$3,305
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,442
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,230
1357 sqft
Located just off Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda's most desirable location. Food, nightlife and shopping nearby. 24-hour gym, yoga and cool clubhouse for all tenants. Convenient key fob access for easy and safe entry.
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
36 Units Available
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,809
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,733
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1100 sqft
Now Open for tours and leasing. Experience the ultimate in services and amenities at Cadence at Crown apartments in Gaithersburg, MD. Adjacent to the shopping, dining and nightlife of Downtown Crown including Harris Teeter, Starbucks and LA Fitness.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
10 Units Available
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,010
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,044
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,316
1258 sqft
Perfect spot to live in the heart of Bethesda next to the Bethesda Theater. Stylish apartments with elegant amenities like granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and relaxing courtyard.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
13 Units Available
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,787
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,812
1292 sqft
Pet-friendly, wheelchair-accessible complex modeled on turn-of-the-century architecture. Spacious and accommodating units with nine-foot ceilings and extra storage. Across the street from Kentlands Square Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
11 Units Available
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,623
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,141
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1015 sqft
Prime Arlington North location just a block from the Metro with easy access to I-495. Great shopping and restaurants nearby. Community features business center, pool and sauna. Some apartments come beautifully furnished.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Old Courthouse
53 Units Available
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,435
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1085 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,711
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,783
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1164 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Tysons Central 7
30 Units Available
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,735
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1109 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Tysons West
52 Units Available
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,607
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,673
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,749
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Tysons Central 123
47 Units Available
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,626
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,102
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
North Central
28 Units Available
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr, McLean, VA
Studio
$1,619
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,773
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,446
1225 sqft
Plush apartments feature stainless steel appliances, private balconies and granite counters. Located minutes away from the Silver Line, it offers easy commute in and out of the neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
28 Units Available
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,445
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1126 sqft
Spacious layouts with generous kitchens, wood plank flooring and large windows. Stainless steel appliances and Moen fixtures. Conveniently located near public transit, coffee shops, retail, restaurants and more. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tysons Central 123
28 Units Available
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,165
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Rockville
32 Units Available
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,620
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1020 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,515
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1088 sqft
Just steps from the Twinbrook Metro stop. Units offer laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community offers access to BBQ grill, car-charging stations, concierge, pool, shuffleboard and gym.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,542
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
1193 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature plush carpet, appliances, wheelchair accessibility. Amenities include 24-hour fitness studio, concierge services, fireside lounge and on-site Starbucks. Located near Friendship Village, Woodacres Park and Westmoreland Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
33 Units Available
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,501
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,653
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1168 sqft
The Residences at Siesta Key is conveniently located in the heart of the Shade Grove Life Sciences Center in Montgomery County, Maryland and within a 7-minute walk to the Rockville Metro Station.
Similar Pages
Potomac 1 BedroomsPotomac 2 BedroomsPotomac 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPotomac 3 BedroomsPotomac Accessible ApartmentsPotomac Apartments with Balcony
Potomac Apartments with GaragePotomac Apartments with GymPotomac Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPotomac Apartments with ParkingPotomac Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD