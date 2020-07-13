/
apartments with pool
169 Apartments for rent in Potomac, MD with pool
16 Units Available
The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,840
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,115
1617 sqft
The Perry at Park Potomac is the perfect combination of accessibility and comfort. Close to I-270, these units promise an easy commute, while still providing amenities such as outdoor living space, a gym and pet-friendly facilities.
1 Unit Available
7501 Democracy Blvd #B227
7501 Democracy Boulevard, Potomac, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1186 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom Condo Unit in Bethesda! - Cozy 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo Unit in Bethesda! Walk into this unit's inviting living area with the neutral-colored interior, wall to wall carpeting, great natural lighting, and access to the ambient deck.
1 Unit Available
7507 CODDLE HARBOR LANE
7507 Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1890 sqft
3BR 4BA Townhouse in Inverness Knolls, directly backing to woodlands and trails at Cabin John Regional Park. Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, Tot Lot included.
1 Unit Available
7420 WESTLAKE TERRACE
7420 Westlake Terrace, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just above the tree line awaits this sun kissed & spacious condo with a renovated kitchen.
1 Unit Available
7837 ORACLE PLACE
7837 Oracle Place, Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2594 sqft
Super Gorgeous and luxury two car garage 4 level townhome & beautiful view of Cabin John Park! Great open floor plan! Center island kitchen; solarium/breakfast rm; hardwood flrs thru three levels & 9'+ ceilings; elegant Leaving room & dinning room;
1 Unit Available
Heritage Farm
10108 DONEGAL CT
10108 Donegal Court, Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,350
Easy to love all brick Colonial on quiet private cul-de-sac with a wonderful level flat backyard .
1 Unit Available
10805 KIRKWALL TER
10805 Kirkwall Terrace, Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
This lovely home has been freshly painted and deep cleaned, some new carpet will be installed early next week.
1 Unit Available
10040 CHARTWELL MANOR
10040 Chartwell Manor Court, Potomac, MD
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Fabulous home in Avenel beautifully sited on professionally landscaped lot with breathtaking views of the 7th fairway of the TPC golf course.
1 Unit Available
7543 SPRING LAKE DRIVE
7543 Spring Lake Drive, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
922 sqft
Great location for easy access to downtown Bethesda and Washington DC. Walking distance to Westfield Shopping Mall. Ready to move in with access to community pool.
1 Unit Available
8121 RIVER ROAD
8121 River Road, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3460 sqft
Never been lived in - this stunning, sophisticated design meets modern elegance in this sprawling three bedroom, three-and-a-half bath luxury condo located in the coveted Quarry Springs community.
1 Unit Available
11612 DEBORAH DR
11612 Deborah Drive, Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
5 Bedrooms
Ask
The Best of Regency Estates! Fabulous 5 Beds 2.5 Baths, with updated bathrooms and white kitchen with granite and large area for dining and entertaining. Walk-out Lower Level carpeted Family room w/ fireplace.
1 Unit Available
8801 BRICKYARD ROAD
8801 Brickyard Road, Potomac, MD
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
8233 sqft
HUGE OPPORTUNITY To Rent Over 10K sq ft Williamsburg Col. Pool & Fabulous lghtd tennis/sports court Churchill Cluster. Sited amidst mansions, close in I 495/270, NO.VA, Min2 Potomac Vlllage .Near to places of worship and shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Potomac
23 Units Available
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,730
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1334 sqft
Right off I-270. Upgraded features including chef-inspired kitchens, open-concept layouts and lots of storage. High-end fitness center with Cardio Theater, resort-like pool and pool deck.
1 Unit Available
Central Rockville
284 New Mark Esplanade - 1
284 New Mark Esplanade, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2372 sqft
3 bed/1 den/3.5 bath beautifully updated with high end features in this spacious townhome located in the highly sought after New Mark Commons neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
6707 WEMBERLY WAY
6707 Wemberly Way, McLean, VA
6 Bedrooms
$14,000
Beautiful Home on almost 1 Acre Lot located in Sought After Langley Forest Neighborhood. Walk into 2-story foyer that leads to Spacious floor plan. Gorgeous living Room with formal Fireplace & Magnificent Volume Ceiling with Collar-Tie Beams.
Results within 5 miles of Potomac
33 Units Available
Idylwood
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,574
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,967
1265 sqft
Located less than one mile from Tysons Corner Center. Also near West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Spacious apartments and townhomes in a community offering amenities such as a gym and dog park.
11 Units Available
East Rockville
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1270 sqft
An outdoor pool and well-equipped gym make it easy to stay healthy. Various floor plans with private patios and balconies. In-unit laundry. Quiet forest setting.
32 Units Available
Wisconsin Place
4440 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,742
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,089
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,009
1105 sqft
Great location in Friendship Heights between Chevy Chase and Mazza Gallerie. Select from studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with open kitchens, huge closets and private balconies.
19 Units Available
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,580
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1287 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
10 Units Available
East Rockville
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,682
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,151
1345 sqft
Near Rockville Metro and minutes from I-270, I-95 and I-495. One- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts boast high ceilings, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Access fitness center, picnic pavilion and billiards room.
8 Units Available
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,817
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1110 sqft
Can't beat this location close to Capital Crescent Trail, Bethesda Metro Station and easy access to downtown D.C. Bright, roomy apartments with hardwood floors and huge closets.
23 Units Available
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,485
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1201 sqft
Open floor plans that combine dining, kitchen and living areas. Granite countertops. Gorgeous common areas with an outdoor pool, movie projector, fitness center and conference rooms for private meetings.
80 Units Available
North Central
Avalon Tysons Corner
1569 Onyx Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1232 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments that feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters in the kitchen. The community has a pet spa, a modern fitness center with yoga and spinning, and a swimming pool under the sun.
42 Units Available
Idylwood
eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1153 sqft
Tranquil apartment community near Route 7, I-495 and I-66. Communal amenities include a sauna, tennis court, fitness center and swimming pool. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle to West Falls Church Metro Station.
