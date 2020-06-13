Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:51 PM

142 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Potomac, MD

Finding an apartment in Potomac that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:31pm
16 Units Available
The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,910
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Perry at Park Potomac is the perfect combination of accessibility and comfort. Close to I-270, these units promise an easy commute, while still providing amenities such as outdoor living space, a gym and pet-friendly facilities.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10023 Chartwell Manor Ct
10023 Chartwell Manor Court, Potomac, MD
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
5693 sqft
10023 Chartwell Manor Ct Available 07/13/20 Spacious 5BR 4.

1 of 110

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10000 Avenel Farm Drive
10000 Avenel Farm Drive, Potomac, MD
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
8000 sqft
Avenel at its BEST - 5/5.5 Corner Lot on 1/2 acre - Spectacular Corner Lot in Avenel.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8130 Inverness Ridge Rd
8130 Inverness Ridge Road, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2460 sqft
Charming End-Uit Townhome Nestled in Potomac - Welcome to this spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath and 2 half bath home nestled in the quiet Inverness Forest community in Potomac Maryland.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9307 BENTRIDGE AVENUE
9307 Bentridge Avenue, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1952 sqft
**Completed applications due by 6/16 @ 5:00 PM** Secure your new, clean, low-maintenance home in time for Independence Day! Your carpet-free home features new windows, roof, kitchen, and bathrooms (August 2018) and is available to rent as early as

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9401 TOBIN CIRCLE
9401 Tobin Circle, Potomac, MD
6 Bedrooms
$6,200
4742 sqft
Exquisitely updated +5,000sf 6 br, 5.5 bath all brick colonial on half acre corner lot ready for gracious entertaining.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8210 TUCKERMAN LANE
8210 Tuckerman Lane, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
550 sqft
Cozy two bedroom suite with one bathroom, laundry in unit. Separate from Landlord's living area. Less than 600SF so good for a small family. Rent includes all utilities, internet, etc. Plenty of parking. Great school district.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7603 CODDLE HARBOR LANE
7603 Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1890 sqft
Very nice and well maintained TH in prime sought after location 1 block from Cabin John shopping Ctr with restaurants, grocery store, shops, Starbucks etc..

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
7524 Coddle Harbor Lane
7524 Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1890 sqft
Beautiful townhouse conveniently located in a nice quiet Potomac neighborhood. 3 BR, 3.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7941 FOXCREST COURT
7941 Foxcrest Court, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
920 sqft
Townhouse -2 levels with separate entrance. Gourmet kitchen. Available end of July. Main level- living, dining, kitchen, and half bath. Upper level- 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. Full size washer dryer in upper level.
Results within 1 mile of Potomac
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1334 sqft
Right off I-270. Upgraded features including chef-inspired kitchens, open-concept layouts and lots of storage. High-end fitness center with Cardio Theater, resort-like pool and pool deck.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7008 Tilden Ln
7008 Tilden Lane, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3162 sqft
7008 Tilden Ln Available 06/15/20 Big, Beautiful, 4BR, 3.5BA Home In North Bethesda! - Welcome to your light filled, spacious, Brick Colonial 4 bedroom, 3.
Results within 5 miles of Potomac
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:51pm
East Rockville
9 Units Available
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,692
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,122
1345 sqft
Near Rockville Metro and minutes from I-270, I-95 and I-495. One- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts boast high ceilings, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Access fitness center, picnic pavilion and billiards room.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
27 Units Available
Bainbridge Shady Grove Metro
15955 Frederick Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,574
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,124
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1127 sqft
Relax in the outdoor pool or stay warm near the patio fire pit. Large, open floor plans with personal balconies. Conveniently located by Shady Grove Metro Station to make commutes effortless.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:51pm
$
24 Units Available
4701 Willard
4701 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,865
818 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
1567 sqft
City living with a luxury atmosphere. Units offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and enclosed glass sunrooms with spectacular views of the National Cathedral. Near Friendship Heights Metro and Whole Foods and U.S. Embassies.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
19 Units Available
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible location within walking distance of shops, restaurants and schools in McLean and one mile from Silver Line. 1-3 bedroom apartments include in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, sauna and more.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:51pm
20 Units Available
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,609
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1287 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
37 Units Available
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,809
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,733
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1100 sqft
Now Open for tours and leasing. Experience the ultimate in services and amenities at Cadence at Crown apartments in Gaithersburg, MD. Adjacent to the shopping, dining and nightlife of Downtown Crown including Harris Teeter, Starbucks and LA Fitness.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
9 Units Available
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,014
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,136
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,316
1258 sqft
Perfect spot to live in the heart of Bethesda next to the Bethesda Theater. Stylish apartments with elegant amenities like granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and relaxing courtyard.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
31 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,430
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Old Courthouse
54 Units Available
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Flats at Shady Grove
1380 Piccard Dr, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,351
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,902
864 sqft
Convenient location with easy access to Shady Grove metro station, cinemas, coffee shops and grocery stores. Open floor plans. Granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,990
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1146 sqft
Conveniently located near Bethesda Metro stop and just blocks from retail and restaurants. Walk score of 96. Oversized terraces, hardwood flooring and modern kitchens with quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Central Rockville
17 Units Available
Rollins Park
1599 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,474
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1232 sqft
These apartments offer quaint, community feel close to ample entertainment options. Enjoy living within walking distance to the Congressional Plaza Shopping Center or stay at home and take advantage of the pool and tennis court.
City Guide for Potomac, MD

“All quiet on the Potomac tonight, where the soldiers lie peacefully dreaming, and their tents in the rays of the clear autumn moon, and the light of the campfires are gleaming…” (-All Quiet Along the Potomac Tonight).

Many a politician is welcomed home to a well-loved leather chair and promptly offered a crisp cigar for one hand and a glass of perfectly aged brandy for the other in the city of Potomac. It’s a city of calming properties, mainly thanks to the soothing sounds of the nearby Potomac River and the signature country clubs that boast sprawling green golf courses. After a hard day’s work of very important decision-making, it should be a no-brainer to call this city “home”. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Potomac, MD

Finding an apartment in Potomac that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

