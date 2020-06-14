Apartment List
191 Apartments for rent in Potomac, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Potomac renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
7401 WESTLAKE TERRACE
7401 Westlake Terrace, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1286 sqft
Spacious 3BD/2BA in Chelsea Towers. Fully renovated luxury in Bethesda with amazing views and convenience! Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite and table space. Nice wood floors with light living room/dining room combo.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
12331 Overpond Way
12331 Overpond Way, Potomac, MD
6 Bedrooms
$5,300
5800 sqft
12331 Overpond Way Available 07/15/20 Luxurious Spacious and Bright , Gorgeous Potomac 6BR/4.5BA/2GAR Home - In Sought After Copenhaver - GORGEOUS, LUXURIOUS, SPACIOUS, Light-Filled Potomac Colonial in sought after Copenhaver neighborhood.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8130 Inverness Ridge Rd
8130 Inverness Ridge Road, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2460 sqft
Charming End-Uit Townhome Nestled in Potomac - Welcome to this spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath and 2 half bath home nestled in the quiet Inverness Forest community in Potomac Maryland.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
Inverness Knolls
7816 Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
744 sqft
7816 Coddle Harbor Lane Available 06/20/20 If you are looking for a two bedroom with one bath, then you are looking at the right advertisement. It is located near a great shopping plaza ( Giant, CVS, Etc.).

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
10104 Galsworthy Place
10104 Galsworthy Place, Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1795 sqft
Spacious Townhome, Updated Throughout! - Spacious townhome in fantastic location! Beautifully updated throughout. Large updated kitchen with breakfast room, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
11828 SMOKETREE RD
11828 Smoketree Road, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
TENANT OCCUPIED. Beautiful home located in the very desirable Regency Estate community and prestigious Churchill school district.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
7861 CODDLE HARBOR LANE
7861 Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
874 sqft
NOW VACANT! Totally renovated condo unit! Two large bedrooms with large closets. Full bath with tub-shower combo. Kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, open to the large dining/living room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
10843 DEBORAH DRIVE
10843 Deborah Drive, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
2165 sqft
Tenant occupied until the end of June. Schedule showing online with 1 day Advance notice required so the tenant will be home for showing. All visitors must wear masks, shoe covers and follow COVID guideline while touring this property.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
10040 CHARTWELL MANOR
10040 Chartwell Manor Court, Potomac, MD
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Fabulous home in Avenel beautifully sited on professionally landscaped lot with breathtaking views of the 7th fairway of the TPC golf course.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Heritage Farm
1 Unit Available
10108 DONEGAL CT
10108 Donegal Court, Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$5,350
Easy to love all brick Colonial on quiet private cul-de-sac with a wonderful level flat backyard .

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
10819 DEBORAH DR
10819 Deborah Drive, Potomac, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful rarely available 5br, 3/1 ba, 1,973 sq ft end unit townhouse in the Inverness Forest! The major renovation was completed January 2020.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
12002 TITIAN WAY
12002 Titian Way, Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Rarely available 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath located in Willerburn Acres. Open and bright with over 2,700 sqft of living area. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and ceramic tile floor.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
7524 Coddle Harbor Lane
7524 Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1890 sqft
Beautiful townhouse conveniently located in a nice quiet Potomac neighborhood. 3 BR, 3.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
7924 STABLE WAY
7924 Stable Way, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,900
A private, furnished end unit town home in a wooded socially distant setting! Warm, inviting, and FURNISHED, this 1/BR, 1/BA home has a lot of space and storage. Main Level has hardwood floors, 1/BR, and 1/BA.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
7512 HEATHERTON LN
7512 Heatherton Lane, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Welcome to this large and spacious 3BR/3.

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
8121 RIVER ROAD
8121 River Road, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3460 sqft
Never been lived in - this stunning, sophisticated design meets modern elegance in this sprawling three bedroom, three-and-a-half bath luxury condo located in the coveted Quarry Springs community.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
21 Units Available
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,635
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1334 sqft
Right off I-270. Upgraded features including chef-inspired kitchens, open-concept layouts and lots of storage. High-end fitness center with Cardio Theater, resort-like pool and pool deck.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6710 Tildenwood Ln
6710 Tildenwood Lane, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
2680 sqft
6710 Tildenwood Ln Available 07/01/20 Charming and Beautiful 4BR/3FB North Bethesda Home - Bright and Spacious - Backs to Parkland - Amazing Location - Unique gorgeous Rancher style home Nestled in sought after Tilden Woods neighborhood in North

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7008 Tilden Ln
7008 Tilden Lane, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3162 sqft
7008 Tilden Ln Available 06/15/20 Big, Beautiful, 4BR, 3.5BA Home In North Bethesda! - Welcome to your light filled, spacious, Brick Colonial 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6715 Tildenwood Lane
6715 Tildenwood Lane, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,950
2845 sqft
6715 Tildenwood Lane Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON!! Spacious Contemporary Split Level in Tilden Woods - This beautiful corner lot in Tilden Woods is just steps to walking trails and minutes to shopping, restaurants, retail, major roadways and

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
West Rockville
1 Unit Available
2 BENT PINE COURT
2 Bent Pine Court, Rockville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2910 sqft
TENANT OCCUPIED! 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED-Beautiful 4 Bedroom Brick front Colonial Home with a 2 car garage. Nestled on a cul-de-sac in the desirable Horizon Hill neighborhood of Potomac in the Wooton District, this home is in a prime location.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
15 Units Available
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,187
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,551
1456 sqft
At the corner of Norfolk and Fairmont Avenues, 7770 Norfolk is centrally located in Bethesda’s sought after Woodmont Triangle.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
28 Units Available
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,445
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1126 sqft
Spacious layouts with generous kitchens, wood plank flooring and large windows. Stainless steel appliances and Moen fixtures. Conveniently located near public transit, coffee shops, retail, restaurants and more. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Tysons Central 123
28 Units Available
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,165
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
City Guide for Potomac, MD

“All quiet on the Potomac tonight, where the soldiers lie peacefully dreaming, and their tents in the rays of the clear autumn moon, and the light of the campfires are gleaming…” (-All Quiet Along the Potomac Tonight).

Many a politician is welcomed home to a well-loved leather chair and promptly offered a crisp cigar for one hand and a glass of perfectly aged brandy for the other in the city of Potomac. It’s a city of calming properties, mainly thanks to the soothing sounds of the nearby Potomac River and the signature country clubs that boast sprawling green golf courses. After a hard day’s work of very important decision-making, it should be a no-brainer to call this city “home”. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Potomac, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Potomac renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

