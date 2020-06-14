191 Apartments for rent in Potomac, MD with hardwood floors
“All quiet on the Potomac tonight, where the soldiers lie peacefully dreaming, and their tents in the rays of the clear autumn moon, and the light of the campfires are gleaming…” (-All Quiet Along the Potomac Tonight).
Many a politician is welcomed home to a well-loved leather chair and promptly offered a crisp cigar for one hand and a glass of perfectly aged brandy for the other in the city of Potomac. It’s a city of calming properties, mainly thanks to the soothing sounds of the nearby Potomac River and the signature country clubs that boast sprawling green golf courses. After a hard day’s work of very important decision-making, it should be a no-brainer to call this city “home”. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Potomac renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.