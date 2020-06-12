262 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Potomac, MD

/
12331 Overpond Way
12331 Overpond Way, Potomac, MD
12331 Overpond Way Available 07/15/20 Luxurious Spacious and Bright , Gorgeous Potomac 6BR/4.5BA/2GAR Home - In Sought After Copenhaver - GORGEOUS, LUXURIOUS, SPACIOUS, Light-Filled Potomac Colonial in sought after Copenhaver neighborhood.
8130 Inverness Ridge Rd
8130 Inverness Ridge Road, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2460 sqft
Charming End-Uit Townhome Nestled in Potomac - Welcome to this spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath and 2 half bath home nestled in the quiet Inverness Forest community in Potomac Maryland.
10023 Chartwell Manor Ct
10023 Chartwell Manor Court, Potomac, MD
10023 Chartwell Manor Ct Available 07/13/20 Spacious 5BR 4.
10000 Avenel Farm Drive
10000 Avenel Farm Drive, Potomac, MD
Avenel at its BEST - 5/5.5 Corner Lot on 1/2 acre - Spectacular Corner Lot in Avenel.
10104 Galsworthy Place
10104 Galsworthy Place, Potomac, MD
Spacious Townhome, Updated Throughout! - Spacious townhome in fantastic location! Beautifully updated throughout. Large updated kitchen with breakfast room, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances.
8626 BUNNELL DRIVE
8626 Bunnell Drive, Potomac, MD
Well maintained, lovingly cared for home. Bright table space kitchen w/ 2 skylights, lovely light wood cabinets & Corian counter tops. Beautiful hardwoods. Ceramic tile in foyer. Owner's bedroom has walk-in closet,full bath.
9307 BENTRIDGE AVENUE
9307 Bentridge Avenue, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1952 sqft
**Completed applications due by 6/16 @ 5:00 PM** Secure your new, clean, low-maintenance home in time for Independence Day! Your carpet-free home features new windows, roof, kitchen, and bathrooms (August 2018) and is available to rent as early as
9401 TOBIN CIRCLE
9401 Tobin Circle, Potomac, MD
Exquisitely updated +5,000sf 6 br, 5.5 bath all brick colonial on half acre corner lot ready for gracious entertaining.
11828 SMOKETREE RD
11828 Smoketree Road, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautiful home located in the very desirable Regency Estate community and prestigious Churchill school district.
11701 SMOKETREE RD
11701 Smoketree Road, Potomac, MD
Spacious and Clean! This split level has 4 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths. The Main level includes the Kitchen/Dining room space that opens to the backyard deck and a Living Room. The top level has all 4 bedrooms each with plenty of closet space.
10611 MUIRFIELD DRIVE
10611 Muirfield Drive, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1670 sqft
Beautiful 3 level updated townhome in a great location.
11801 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD
11801 Seven Locks Road, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2844 sqft
Corner lot, driveway entrance on Fontaine St. Lots of space in this 3br 2.5 bath home on large lot. Fully finished basement. New carpet, fresh paint. large eat-in kitchen. Deck off of family room. Long driveway with lots of parking.
10843 DEBORAH DRIVE
10843 Deborah Drive, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
2165 sqft
Tenant occupied until the end of June. Schedule showing online with 1 day Advance notice required so the tenant will be home for showing. All visitors must wear masks, shoe covers and follow COVID guideline while touring this property.
7507 CODDLE HARBOR LANE
7507 Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1890 sqft
3BR 4BA Townhouse in Inverness Knolls, directly backing to woodlands and trails at Cabin John Regional Park. Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, Tot Lot included.
7603 CODDLE HARBOR LANE
7603 Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1890 sqft
Very nice and well maintained TH in prime sought after location 1 block from Cabin John shopping Ctr with restaurants, grocery store, shops, Starbucks etc..
10040 CHARTWELL MANOR
10040 Chartwell Manor Court, Potomac, MD
Fabulous home in Avenel beautifully sited on professionally landscaped lot with breathtaking views of the 7th fairway of the TPC golf course.
10233 NORTON ROAD
10233 Norton Road, Potomac, MD
Usually a picture is worth a thousand words...not this time. This is a must see property located in the heart of S. Glen Rd/Potomac area and in the Churchill School District. Sitting on 4.
11514 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD
11514 Seven Locks Road, Potomac, MD
Outstanding single family home featuring 6-bedrooms, 3.
7132 SWANSONG WAY
7132 Swansong Way, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1748 sqft
Garage End Unit Town House. Available ASAP. Please view photos for features and views. Quick access to 270, 495, Rockville Pike, Old Georgetown Rd., major access to D.C/ VA/Frederick. Excellent schools, public/private.
7817 HEATHERTON LN
7817 Heatherton Lane, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Spacious light-filled Town home with Pergo floors on main level, Living room w/access to private fence, rear yard & flagstone patio, separate dining room and 1st. floor powder room. Updated Kitchen with breakfast area and bay window.
Heritage Farm
10108 DONEGAL CT
10108 Donegal Court, Potomac, MD
Easy to love all brick Colonial on quiet private cul-de-sac with a wonderful level flat backyard .
10819 DEBORAH DR
10819 Deborah Drive, Potomac, MD
Beautiful rarely available 5br, 3/1 ba, 1,973 sq ft end unit townhouse in the Inverness Forest! The major renovation was completed January 2020.
12002 TITIAN WAY
12002 Titian Way, Potomac, MD
Rarely available 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath located in Willerburn Acres. Open and bright with over 2,700 sqft of living area. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and ceramic tile floor.
Heritage Farm
10323 SNOWPINE WAY
10323 Snowpine Way, Potomac, MD
Beautiful Brick Front Single Family Home in Churchill High School district. Main level features kitchen with breakfast area, formal living, dining and family room with wood-burning fireplace, and half bath.
