luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:05 AM
17 Luxury Apartments for rent in Potomac, MD
6707 WEMBERLY WAY
6707 Wemberly Way, McLean, VA
6 Bedrooms
$14,000
Beautiful Home on almost 1 Acre Lot located in Sought After Langley Forest Neighborhood. Walk into 2-story foyer that leads to Spacious floor plan. Gorgeous living Room with formal Fireplace & Magnificent Volume Ceiling with Collar-Tie Beams.
Results within 5 miles of Potomac
7800 GLENBROOK RD
7800 Glenbrook Road, Bethesda, MD
6 Bedrooms
$13,000
Picture perfect in downtown Bethesda! One of the prettiest homes I've seen. Built by Sandy Spring Builders in 2015 this home combines today's modern open design with warmth and charm.
6803 LUMSDEN STREET
6803 Lumsden Street, McLean, VA
7 Bedrooms
$10,000
8469 sqft
TERRIFIC 2 YEAR OLD CUSTOM BUILT COLONIAL IN MCLEAN. OVER 8,600 SF AND FEATURES 6 BEDROOMS AND 7,55 BATHROOMS.
1443 WAGGAMAN CIRCLE
1443 Waggaman Circle, McLean, VA
7 Bedrooms
$10,500
7877 sqft
Elegant New stone and brick construction in quiet st in Salona Village. Lease to own option. Entering the stunning foyer, you are immediately impressed with the stunning finishes.
5429 BUTLER RD
5429 Butler Road, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$15,500
Montgomery County - IM Land Area: 0.
1353 WOODSIDE DRIVE
1353 Woodside Drive, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
9512 sqft
Spectacular Luxury Home with 5 BR, 6BA, & 2 HB built by Master builder SOLITAIRE HOMES, located on 1.25 flat acres in Woodside estates just minutes to Tysons.
Results within 10 miles of Potomac
Central
8455 Fenton St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,725
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments include quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Located close to dining options like All Set or 8407 Kitchen. Community offers pool, fitness center and pet washing station.
Woodley Park
The Woodley
2700 Woodley Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,340
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,885
1389 sqft
Units have granite counters, fireplaces and hardwood floors. Ample closet and storage space. Valet service. Outdoor pool and hot tub. Fitness center with yoga classes. Beautiful location near Smithsonian National Zoological Park.
Woodley Park
2607 31ST STREET NW
2607 31st Street Northwest, Washington, DC
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
5104 sqft
POSSIBLE OPTION TO LEASE LONGER THAN ONE YEAR. RENT ENTIRE HOUSE FOR $12,000 or EXCLUDE LOWER LEVEL SUITE FOR $11,000. Exquisite French Norman-style Tudor designed by Joseph A. Parks built in 1932 and later expanded. This 5BR/4.
3203 FARMINGTON DRIVE
3203 Farmington Drive, Montgomery County, MD
6 Bedrooms
$16,500
6559 sqft
Welcome to 3203 Farmington Dr, a nearly 11,000 sq ft completely renovated single family home in the sought-after Farmington subdivision of Chevy Chase.
Woodley Park
2643 WOODLEY PLACE NW
2643 Woodley Place Northwest, Washington, DC
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
3240 sqft
This beautifully restored Wardman home located on one of Woodley Park's most quaint and pristine streets and just one block away from Woodley Metro boasts 6 bedrooms, 1st floor den, powder room, wood-burning fireplace in grand living room,
Georgetown
2812 P STREET NW
2812 P Street Northwest, Washington, DC
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
3596 sqft
Outstanding 6 bedroom, 5.5 bath residence comprised of approximately 4,100 square feet on four levels. Luxurious features include warm hardwood floors, heavy crown molding, two fireplaces, chef's kitchen with SubZero and Viking, Waterworks bathrooms.
Foxhall-Palisades
4901 KLINGLE STREET NW
4901 Klingle Street Northwest, Washington, DC
7 Bedrooms
$12,500
6971 sqft
A ** DREAM TEAM ** of the best builder, architect and interior designers have worked in concert to deliver a quality home that has all the modern amenities one could want.
Foxhall-Palisades
2507 FOXHALL ROAD NW
2507 Foxhall Road Northwest, Washington, DC
8 Bedrooms
$42,000
13686 sqft
Welcome to 2507 Foxhall Rd., a stunning 14,000 sqft.
1920 ASSOCIATION DRIVE
1920 Association Drive, Reston, VA
Studio
$31,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1920 ASSOCIATION DRIVE in Reston. View photos, descriptions and more!
5649 COLUMBIA PIKE #3408-1
5649 Columbia Pike, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
Studio
$20,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5649 COLUMBIA PIKE #3408-1 in Bailey's Crossroads. View photos, descriptions and more!
U-Street
1357 R ST NW #705
1357 R St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
Introducing Liz a singular collection 78 modern residences, and the first project in DC by the renowned Selldorf Architects.
