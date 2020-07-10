/
271 Apartments for rent in Potomac, MD with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
18 Units Available
The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,835
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,115
1617 sqft
The Perry at Park Potomac is the perfect combination of accessibility and comfort. Close to I-270, these units promise an easy commute, while still providing amenities such as outdoor living space, a gym and pet-friendly facilities.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
7603 CODDLE HARBOR LANE
7603 Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1890 sqft
Very nice and well maintained TH in prime sought after location 1 block from Cabin John shopping Ctr with restaurants, grocery store, shops, Starbucks etc..
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7501 Democracy Blvd #B227
7501 Democracy Boulevard, Potomac, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1186 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom Condo Unit in Bethesda! - Cozy 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo Unit in Bethesda! Walk into this unit's inviting living area with the neutral-colored interior, wall to wall carpeting, great natural lighting, and access to the ambient deck.
Last updated July 8 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
7420 WESTLAKE TERRACE
7420 Westlake Terrace, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just above the tree line awaits this sun kissed & spacious condo with a renovated kitchen.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
7837 ORACLE PLACE
7837 Oracle Place, Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2594 sqft
Super Gorgeous and luxury two car garage 4 level townhome & beautiful view of Cabin John Park! Great open floor plan! Center island kitchen; solarium/breakfast rm; hardwood flrs thru three levels & 9'+ ceilings; elegant Leaving room & dinning room;
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
10233 NORTON ROAD
10233 Norton Road, Potomac, MD
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,700
3753 sqft
Usually a picture is worth a thousand words...not this time. This is a must see property located in the heart of S. Glen Rd/Potomac area and in the Churchill School District. Sitting on 4.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Inverness Knolls
7816 Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
744 sqft
If you are looking for a two bedroom with one bath, then you are looking at the right advertisement. It is located near a great shopping plaza ( Giant, CVS, Etc.).
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
10805 KIRKWALL TER
10805 Kirkwall Terrace, Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
This lovely home has been freshly painted and deep cleaned, some new carpet will be installed early next week.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
7861 CODDLE HARBOR LANE
7861 Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
874 sqft
VACANT Totally renovated condo unit! Two large bedrooms with large closets. Full bath with tub-shower combo. Kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, open to the large dining/living room.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
11701 SMOKETREE RD
11701 Smoketree Road, Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
Spacious and Clean! This split level has 4 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths. The Main level includes the Kitchen/Dining room space that opens to the backyard deck and a Living Room. The top level has all 4 bedrooms each with plenty of closet space.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
10040 CHARTWELL MANOR
10040 Chartwell Manor Court, Potomac, MD
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Fabulous home in Avenel beautifully sited on professionally landscaped lot with breathtaking views of the 7th fairway of the TPC golf course.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
12002 TITIAN WAY
12002 Titian Way, Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Rarely available 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath located in Willerburn Acres. Open and bright with over 2,700 sqft of living area. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and ceramic tile floor.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
7941 FOXCREST COURT
7941 Foxcrest Court, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
920 sqft
Townhouse -2 levels with separate entrance. Gourmet kitchen. Available end of July. Main level- living, dining, kitchen, and half bath. Upper level- 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. Full size washer dryer in upper level.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
8121 RIVER ROAD
8121 River Road, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3460 sqft
Never been lived in - this stunning, sophisticated design meets modern elegance in this sprawling three bedroom, three-and-a-half bath luxury condo located in the coveted Quarry Springs community.
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
9605 REACH ROAD
9605 Reach Road, Potomac, MD
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3760 sqft
MOVE IN BEFORE SCHOOL...KITCHEN REDONE COUPLE YRS AGO...LARGER model backs to gorgeous wooded parkland. (4BR UP AND 2BR DOWN),1st floor Library (can be used as Bedroom if needed) in addition to 6BR (4 up and 2 down).
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Heritage Farm
9608 HALL ROAD
9608 Hall Road, Potomac, MD
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3287 sqft
UPDATED!!!! updated kitchen with island, granite, SS appls, Table space area, open to FR with stone FPL, Main Floor Office, hardwoods, updated bathrooms with luxury master bath, finished basement with wine cellar area and basement bedroom with FB,
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
11125 HUNT CLUB DR
11125 Hunt Club Drive, Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 4-BR'S, 3 FB'S, 1 HB, SLATE FOYER, CUSTOM BUILT-INS IN FR W/WOOD BURNING FP, GOURMET T/S KITCHEN, MAPLE CAB'S, DBL OVEN, GAS COOKTOP WITH DOWNDRAFT, SCREENED-IN PORCH BEHIND FAMILY ROOM EXITING TO REAR DECK FOR FAMILY BBQ'S,
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
8729 BELMART ROAD
8729 Belmart Road, Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home on beautiful lot,HW's throughout, updated table space kitchen with granite and new oven, white tile backsplash, laundry rm off kitchen, new master bathroom vanity, fin. bsmt.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,735
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1334 sqft
Right off I-270. Upgraded features including chef-inspired kitchens, open-concept layouts and lots of storage. High-end fitness center with Cardio Theater, resort-like pool and pool deck.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
8022 CYPRESS GROVE
8022 Cypress Grove Lane, Cabin John, MD
5 Bedrooms
$4,995
3388 sqft
Fabulous Cozy Paradise located in Cul-de-sac, 5BR, 4FB, open floor plan with large gourmet kitchen with spacious eating area open to Family room w/FP.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1 ROYAL DOMINION CT
1 Royal Dominion Court, Bethesda, MD
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Stunning 5bd/4.5ba on quiet cul-de-sac! High-end kitchen w/ gas cooktop, SS appliances, granite counters, travertine marble floors. New, energy efficient Andersen wndws. Hdwd flrs on main & upper level.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
7900 JENSEN PLACE
7900 Jensen Place, Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1852 sqft
Beautiful semi-detached colonial on a quiet corner lot. This home offers a large master bedroom with full bathroom, two more bedrooms, full bath, skylight, and laundry on the upper level.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
6 Units Available
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,193
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,271
1176 sqft
Luxurious living in the heart of downtown Bethesda. Amazing kitchens with upscale details, giant closets and in-unit washer and dryer. Private parking in garage and gorgeous rooftop garden terrace for residents.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
19 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,738
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,278
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,156
1128 sqft
Beautiful residential building in downtown Bethesda with a rooftop pool and clubhouse. Apartments can be furnished and feature amenities like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
