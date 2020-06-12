/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
129 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Potomac, MD
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1278 sqft
The Perry at Park Potomac is the perfect combination of accessibility and comfort. Close to I-270, these units promise an easy commute, while still providing amenities such as outdoor living space, a gym and pet-friendly facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
7401 Westlake Ter #712
7401 Westlake Terrace, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
Large 2BR, 2BA Bethesda Condo - Minutes from Everywhere you want to be! - Welcome Home to your beautiful, nicely updated end unit condo in the luxury Chelsea Tower Condominiums in Bethesda! This spacious two bedroom two bathroom condo features a
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
7941 FOXCREST COURT
7941 Foxcrest Court, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
920 sqft
Townhouse -2 levels with separate entrance. Gourmet kitchen. Available end of June. Main level- living, dining, kitchen, and half bath. Upper level- 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. Full size washer dryer in upper level.
Results within 1 mile of Potomac
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1248 sqft
Right off I-270. Upgraded features including chef-inspired kitchens, open-concept layouts and lots of storage. High-end fitness center with Cardio Theater, resort-like pool and pool deck.
Results within 5 miles of Potomac
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Pimmit Hills
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1094 sqft
Convenient amenities including extra storage and in-unit laundry. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to shopping at Tyson's Galleria and Tyson's Corner Center. Centered between I-495, and I-66 for easy access. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1130 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
West Rockville
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1086 sqft
Recently remodeled with upgrades like quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, plus in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy outdoor pool, tennis court and billiards lounge. Pet-friendly. 24-Hour fitness center and maintenance on-site.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,948
1100 sqft
Now Open for tours and leasing. Experience the ultimate in services and amenities at Cadence at Crown apartments in Gaithersburg, MD. Adjacent to the shopping, dining and nightlife of Downtown Crown including Harris Teeter, Starbucks and LA Fitness.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,552
1015 sqft
Prime Arlington North location just a block from the Metro with easy access to I-495. Great shopping and restaurants nearby. Community features business center, pool and sauna. Some apartments come beautifully furnished.
Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1077 sqft
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1126 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
North Central
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
4701 Willard
4701 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,437
1567 sqft
City living with a luxury atmosphere. Units offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and enclosed glass sunrooms with spectacular views of the National Cathedral. Near Friendship Heights Metro and Whole Foods and U.S. Embassies.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Central Rockville
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Tysons Central 123
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1169 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
King Farm
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1109 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Wisconsin Place
4440 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,884
1105 sqft
Great location in Friendship Heights between Chevy Chase and Mazza Gallerie. Select from studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with open kitchens, huge closets and private balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Tysons Central 123
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,473
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1287 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,909
1176 sqft
Luxurious living in the heart of downtown Bethesda. Amazing kitchens with upscale details, giant closets and in-unit washer and dryer. Private parking in garage and gorgeous rooftop garden terrace for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,577
1244 sqft
Perfect Battery Lane location next door to NIH and Walter Reed Medical Center. Open, spacious layouts and in-unit laundry along with fireplaces and classy kitchens. Community features coffee bar, courtyard and sparkling pool.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road, McLean, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1169 sqft
Incredible location within walking distance of shops, restaurants and schools in McLean and one mile from Silver Line. 1-3 bedroom apartments include in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, sauna and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Old Courthouse
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1119 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
