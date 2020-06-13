Apartment List
/
MD
/
potomac
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:12 AM

277 Apartments for rent in Potomac, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
16 Units Available
The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,910
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Perry at Park Potomac is the perfect combination of accessibility and comfort. Close to I-270, these units promise an easy commute, while still providing amenities such as outdoor living space, a gym and pet-friendly facilities.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12331 Overpond Way
12331 Overpond Way, Potomac, MD
6 Bedrooms
$5,300
5800 sqft
12331 Overpond Way Available 07/15/20 Luxurious Spacious and Bright , Gorgeous Potomac 6BR/4.5BA/2GAR Home - In Sought After Copenhaver - GORGEOUS, LUXURIOUS, SPACIOUS, Light-Filled Potomac Colonial in sought after Copenhaver neighborhood.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8130 Inverness Ridge Rd
8130 Inverness Ridge Road, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2460 sqft
Charming End-Uit Townhome Nestled in Potomac - Welcome to this spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath and 2 half bath home nestled in the quiet Inverness Forest community in Potomac Maryland.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7401 Westlake Ter #712
7401 Westlake Terrace, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
Large 2BR, 2BA Bethesda Condo - Minutes from Everywhere you want to be! - Welcome Home to your beautiful, nicely updated end unit condo in the luxury Chelsea Tower Condominiums in Bethesda! This spacious two bedroom two bathroom condo features a

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10023 Chartwell Manor Ct
10023 Chartwell Manor Court, Potomac, MD
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
5693 sqft
10023 Chartwell Manor Ct Available 07/13/20 Spacious 5BR 4.

1 of 110

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10000 Avenel Farm Drive
10000 Avenel Farm Drive, Potomac, MD
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
8000 sqft
Avenel at its BEST - 5/5.5 Corner Lot on 1/2 acre - Spectacular Corner Lot in Avenel.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Inverness Knolls
7816 Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
744 sqft
7816 Coddle Harbor Lane Available 06/20/20 If you are looking for a two bedroom with one bath, then you are looking at the right advertisement. It is located near a great shopping plaza ( Giant, CVS, Etc.).

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10104 Galsworthy Place
10104 Galsworthy Place, Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1795 sqft
Spacious Townhome, Updated Throughout! - Spacious townhome in fantastic location! Beautifully updated throughout. Large updated kitchen with breakfast room, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
9401 TOBIN CIRCLE
9401 Tobin Circle, Potomac, MD
6 Bedrooms
$6,200
4742 sqft
Exquisitely updated +5,000sf 6 br, 5.5 bath all brick colonial on half acre corner lot ready for gracious entertaining.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
11828 SMOKETREE RD
11828 Smoketree Road, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautiful home located in the very desirable Regency Estate community and prestigious Churchill school district.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
11701 SMOKETREE RD
11701 Smoketree Road, Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
Spacious and Clean! This split level has 4 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths. The Main level includes the Kitchen/Dining room space that opens to the backyard deck and a Living Room. The top level has all 4 bedrooms each with plenty of closet space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
7861 CODDLE HARBOR LANE
7861 Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
874 sqft
NOW VACANT! Totally renovated condo unit! Two large bedrooms with large closets. Full bath with tub-shower combo. Kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, open to the large dining/living room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
11801 SEVEN LOCKS ROAD
11801 Seven Locks Road, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2844 sqft
Corner lot, driveway entrance on Fontaine St. Lots of space in this 3br 2.5 bath home on large lot. Fully finished basement. New carpet, fresh paint. large eat-in kitchen. Deck off of family room. Long driveway with lots of parking.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
10843 DEBORAH DRIVE
10843 Deborah Drive, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
2165 sqft
Tenant occupied until the end of June. Schedule showing online with 1 day Advance notice required so the tenant will be home for showing. All visitors must wear masks, shoe covers and follow COVID guideline while touring this property.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
7507 CODDLE HARBOR LANE
7507 Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1890 sqft
3BR 4BA Townhouse in Inverness Knolls, directly backing to woodlands and trails at Cabin John Regional Park. Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, Tot Lot included.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
10040 CHARTWELL MANOR
10040 Chartwell Manor Court, Potomac, MD
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Fabulous home in Avenel beautifully sited on professionally landscaped lot with breathtaking views of the 7th fairway of the TPC golf course.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
10233 NORTON ROAD
10233 Norton Road, Potomac, MD
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
3753 sqft
Usually a picture is worth a thousand words...not this time. This is a must see property located in the heart of S. Glen Rd/Potomac area and in the Churchill School District. Sitting on 4.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
7817 HEATHERTON LN
7817 Heatherton Lane, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Spacious light-filled Town home with Pergo floors on main level, Living room w/access to private fence, rear yard & flagstone patio, separate dining room and 1st. floor powder room. Updated Kitchen with breakfast area and bay window.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Heritage Farm
1 Unit Available
10108 DONEGAL CT
10108 Donegal Court, Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$5,350
Easy to love all brick Colonial on quiet private cul-de-sac with a wonderful level flat backyard .

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
10819 DEBORAH DR
10819 Deborah Drive, Potomac, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful rarely available 5br, 3/1 ba, 1,973 sq ft end unit townhouse in the Inverness Forest! The major renovation was completed January 2020.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
12002 TITIAN WAY
12002 Titian Way, Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Rarely available 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath located in Willerburn Acres. Open and bright with over 2,700 sqft of living area. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and ceramic tile floor.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
7524 Coddle Harbor Lane
7524 Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1890 sqft
Beautiful townhouse conveniently located in a nice quiet Potomac neighborhood. 3 BR, 3.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
8435 BELLS RIDGE TERRACE
8435 Bells Ridge Terrace, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
2850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8435 BELLS RIDGE TERRACE in Potomac. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
7512 HEATHERTON LN
7512 Heatherton Lane, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Welcome to this large and spacious 3BR/3.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Potomac, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Potomac renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Potomac 1 BedroomsPotomac 2 BedroomsPotomac 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPotomac 3 BedroomsPotomac Accessible ApartmentsPotomac Apartments with Balcony
Potomac Apartments with GaragePotomac Apartments with GymPotomac Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPotomac Apartments with ParkingPotomac Apartments with Pool
Potomac Apartments with Washer-DryerPotomac Dog Friendly ApartmentsPotomac Furnished ApartmentsPotomac Luxury PlacesPotomac Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD
Montgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia