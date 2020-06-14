187 Apartments for rent in Potomac, MD with garage
“All quiet on the Potomac tonight, where the soldiers lie peacefully dreaming, and their tents in the rays of the clear autumn moon, and the light of the campfires are gleaming…” (-All Quiet Along the Potomac Tonight).
Many a politician is welcomed home to a well-loved leather chair and promptly offered a crisp cigar for one hand and a glass of perfectly aged brandy for the other in the city of Potomac. It’s a city of calming properties, mainly thanks to the soothing sounds of the nearby Potomac River and the signature country clubs that boast sprawling green golf courses. After a hard day’s work of very important decision-making, it should be a no-brainer to call this city “home”. See more
Potomac apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.