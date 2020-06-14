Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

187 Apartments for rent in Potomac, MD with garage

Potomac apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:46am
16 Units Available
The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,910
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Perry at Park Potomac is the perfect combination of accessibility and comfort. Close to I-270, these units promise an easy commute, while still providing amenities such as outdoor living space, a gym and pet-friendly facilities.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
11005 CANDLELIGHT LANE
11005 Candlelight Lane, Potomac, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2617 sqft
*** LEAST EXPENSIVE 2 CAR GARAGE COLONIAL IN CHURCHILL! ***Largest model in FOX HILLS offering main level OFFICE! Moldings/ contrast painting. Newer appliances. NEWER double pane windows. Private lot. Hardwoods thru out main and upper floors.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
12331 Overpond Way
12331 Overpond Way, Potomac, MD
6 Bedrooms
$5,300
5800 sqft
12331 Overpond Way Available 07/15/20 Luxurious Spacious and Bright , Gorgeous Potomac 6BR/4.5BA/2GAR Home - In Sought After Copenhaver - GORGEOUS, LUXURIOUS, SPACIOUS, Light-Filled Potomac Colonial in sought after Copenhaver neighborhood.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9401 TOBIN CIRCLE
9401 Tobin Circle, Potomac, MD
6 Bedrooms
$6,200
4742 sqft
Exquisitely updated +5,000sf 6 br, 5.5 bath all brick colonial on half acre corner lot ready for gracious entertaining.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
10040 CHARTWELL MANOR
10040 Chartwell Manor Court, Potomac, MD
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Fabulous home in Avenel beautifully sited on professionally landscaped lot with breathtaking views of the 7th fairway of the TPC golf course.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7132 SWANSONG WAY
7132 Swansong Way, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1748 sqft
Garage End Unit Town House. Available ASAP. Please view photos for features and views. Quick access to 270, 495, Rockville Pike, Old Georgetown Rd., major access to D.C/ VA/Frederick. Excellent schools, public/private.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
12002 TITIAN WAY
12002 Titian Way, Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Rarely available 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath located in Willerburn Acres. Open and bright with over 2,700 sqft of living area. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and ceramic tile floor.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8217 W GAINSBOROUGH CT
8217 Gainsborough Court West, Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
Beautiful home in desirable location. This home offers great design, great space, great neighborhood & great location! Situated on a cul-de-sac with a large backyard, this home has it all. Renovated kitchen with breakfast area.

1 of 89

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
10208 SORREL AVENUE
10208 Sorrel Avenue, Potomac, MD
6 Bedrooms
$5,900
6123 sqft
Stately brick updated home near Potomac Village with grand marble foyer, embassy sized living and dining rooms, large five bedrooms and four bathrooms on the upper level, fully finished basement with in-law suite, and a fenced large back yard.

1 of 104

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
10501 CHAPEL RD
10501 Chapel Road, Potomac, MD
8 Bedrooms
$32,000
9 Bedrooms
Ask
Showings: By Appointment Only. Call Listing Agent. Lister must accompany. This timeless masterpiece was constructed in 2009. Over 23,000 square feet of living space on 3 levels, Chateau style custom home, set on approximately 3.
Results within 1 mile of Potomac
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,635
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1334 sqft
Right off I-270. Upgraded features including chef-inspired kitchens, open-concept layouts and lots of storage. High-end fitness center with Cardio Theater, resort-like pool and pool deck.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7008 Tilden Ln
7008 Tilden Lane, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3162 sqft
7008 Tilden Ln Available 06/15/20 Big, Beautiful, 4BR, 3.5BA Home In North Bethesda! - Welcome to your light filled, spacious, Brick Colonial 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6707 WEMBERLY WAY
6707 Wemberly Way, McLean, VA
6 Bedrooms
$14,000
Beautiful Home on almost 1 Acre Lot located in Sought After Langley Forest Neighborhood. Walk into 2-story foyer that leads to Spacious floor plan. Gorgeous living Room with formal Fireplace & Magnificent Volume Ceiling with Collar-Tie Beams.

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
West Rockville
1 Unit Available
2 BENT PINE COURT
2 Bent Pine Court, Rockville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2910 sqft
TENANT OCCUPIED! 24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED-Beautiful 4 Bedroom Brick front Colonial Home with a 2 car garage. Nestled on a cul-de-sac in the desirable Horizon Hill neighborhood of Potomac in the Wooton District, this home is in a prime location.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1 ROYAL DOMINION CT
1 Royal Dominion Court, Bethesda, MD
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Stunning 5bd/4.5ba on quiet cul-de-sac! High-end kitchen w/ gas cooktop, SS appliances, granite counters, travertine marble floors. New, energy efficient Andersen wndws. Hdwd flrs on main & upper level.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7320 BRADLEY BOULEVARD
7320 Bradley Boulevard, Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$7,300
4832 sqft
Gorgeous home in Bethesda, MD with a circular driveway on 1 acre lot with over 5,750 sqft- 7 BRs, 5.5BAs, a library, 2 Kitchens on Main & Lower Level, 2 car-garage, shed for storage and a large back yard with Gabezo.
Results within 5 miles of Potomac
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
North Central
13 Units Available
The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,107
1067 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,193
1610 sqft
This community's residents have a 24-hour concierge, garage parking and a coffee bar. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Jones Branch Park, the Best Buy shopping center and Dulles Access Road are nearby.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
22 Units Available
Wisconsin Place
4440 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$2,078
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,986
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,044
1105 sqft
Great location in Friendship Heights between Chevy Chase and Mazza Gallerie. Select from studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with open kitchens, huge closets and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:14am
32 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,430
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:14am
42 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,819
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
25 Units Available
4701 Willard
4701 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,865
818 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
1567 sqft
City living with a luxury atmosphere. Units offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and enclosed glass sunrooms with spectacular views of the National Cathedral. Near Friendship Heights Metro and Whole Foods and U.S. Embassies.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
10 Units Available
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,708
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,168
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,798
1225 sqft
A short drive from Highway 187 and close to I-495. Apartments have a designer kitchen with appliances, granite vanities, spacious closets and Dornbracht plumbing fixtures. Community offers a concierge service and private parking.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
East Rockville
9 Units Available
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,692
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,122
1345 sqft
Near Rockville Metro and minutes from I-270, I-95 and I-495. One- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts boast high ceilings, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Access fitness center, picnic pavilion and billiards room.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
26 Units Available
Bainbridge Shady Grove Metro
15955 Frederick Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,574
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,124
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1127 sqft
Relax in the outdoor pool or stay warm near the patio fire pit. Large, open floor plans with personal balconies. Conveniently located by Shady Grove Metro Station to make commutes effortless.
City Guide for Potomac, MD

“All quiet on the Potomac tonight, where the soldiers lie peacefully dreaming, and their tents in the rays of the clear autumn moon, and the light of the campfires are gleaming…” (-All Quiet Along the Potomac Tonight).

Many a politician is welcomed home to a well-loved leather chair and promptly offered a crisp cigar for one hand and a glass of perfectly aged brandy for the other in the city of Potomac. It’s a city of calming properties, mainly thanks to the soothing sounds of the nearby Potomac River and the signature country clubs that boast sprawling green golf courses. After a hard day’s work of very important decision-making, it should be a no-brainer to call this city “home”. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Potomac, MD

Potomac apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

