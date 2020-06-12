/
2 bedroom apartments
151 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Potomac, MD
The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1278 sqft
The Perry at Park Potomac is the perfect combination of accessibility and comfort. Close to I-270, these units promise an easy commute, while still providing amenities such as outdoor living space, a gym and pet-friendly facilities.
7401 Westlake Ter #712
7401 Westlake Terrace, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
Large 2BR, 2BA Bethesda Condo - Minutes from Everywhere you want to be! - Welcome Home to your beautiful, nicely updated end unit condo in the luxury Chelsea Tower Condominiums in Bethesda! This spacious two bedroom two bathroom condo features a
Inverness Knolls
7816 Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
744 sqft
7816 Coddle Harbor Lane Available 06/20/20 If you are looking for a two bedroom with one bath, then you are looking at the right advertisement. It is located near a great shopping plaza ( Giant, CVS, Etc.).
8210 TUCKERMAN LANE
8210 Tuckerman Lane, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
550 sqft
Cozy two bedroom suite with one bathroom, laundry in unit. Separate from Landlord's living area. Less than 600SF so good for a small family. Rent includes all utilities, internet, etc. Plenty of parking. Great school district.
7861 CODDLE HARBOR LANE
7861 Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
874 sqft
NOW VACANT! Totally renovated condo unit! Two large bedrooms with large closets. Full bath with tub-shower combo. Kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, open to the large dining/living room.
7941 FOXCREST COURT
7941 Foxcrest Court, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
920 sqft
Townhouse -2 levels with separate entrance. Gourmet kitchen. Available end of June. Main level- living, dining, kitchen, and half bath. Upper level- 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. Full size washer dryer in upper level.
7543 SPRING LAKE DRIVE
7543 Spring Lake Drive, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
922 sqft
Great location for easy access to downtown Bethesda and Washington DC. Walking distance to Westfield Shopping Mall. Ready to move in with access to community pool.
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1248 sqft
Right off I-270. Upgraded features including chef-inspired kitchens, open-concept layouts and lots of storage. High-end fitness center with Cardio Theater, resort-like pool and pool deck.
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,948
1100 sqft
Now Open for tours and leasing. Experience the ultimate in services and amenities at Cadence at Crown apartments in Gaithersburg, MD. Adjacent to the shopping, dining and nightlife of Downtown Crown including Harris Teeter, Starbucks and LA Fitness.
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road, McLean, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1169 sqft
Incredible location within walking distance of shops, restaurants and schools in McLean and one mile from Silver Line. 1-3 bedroom apartments include in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, sauna and more.
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr, McLean, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,446
1225 sqft
Plush apartments feature stainless steel appliances, private balconies and granite counters. Located minutes away from the Silver Line, it offers easy commute in and out of the neighborhood.
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
1258 sqft
Perfect spot to live in the heart of Bethesda next to the Bethesda Theater. Stylish apartments with elegant amenities like granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and relaxing courtyard.
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1126 sqft
Spacious layouts with generous kitchens, wood plank flooring and large windows. Stainless steel appliances and Moen fixtures. Conveniently located near public transit, coffee shops, retail, restaurants and more. Pet-friendly.
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1226 sqft
Thoughtfully designed, beautifully crafted, welcome to Rise and Bolden.
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1169 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1020 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.
Congressional Towers
261 Congressional Ln, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1010 sqft
Located between Rockville Pike, The Capital Beltway and I-270, plus only three blocks from Twinbrook Metro. All utilities included, free parking, extra storage and membership to Rollins Congressional Club's water park, gym and banquet facility.
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1057 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1180 sqft
Spacious layouts with rooftop pool, balconies, hardwood floors and spacious closets. Walking distance to Metrorail station. Fitness center, covered parking and lounge with free Wi-Fi.
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1157 sqft
Two-story units available. Private balconies and patios. Outdoor pool with splash area for kids. In-unit laundry facilities. Impressive fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment.
Miramont
6040 California Cir, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1030 sqft
If you're uncompromising about service, quality and convenience, The Apartments at Miramont are for you. Stylish California design and features abound at this elegant community.
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1088 sqft
Just steps from the Twinbrook Metro stop. Units offer laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community offers access to BBQ grill, car-charging stations, concierge, pool, shuffleboard and gym.
