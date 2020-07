Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry fireplace microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance bike storage guest suite hot tub internet access package receiving

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Find yourself right in the mix at PerSei our boutique mid-rise community offering 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans, some with dens, expertly designed for function and flair with both modern and traditional finish options. Step right outside your door and find yourself immersed in Muse Alley, where endless excitement awaits at any given moment. Come tour our North Bethesda, MD luxury apartment community today.