Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Completely remodeled 3 bed/1.5 bath upper level apartment available August 1! This apartment features a spacious living and kitchen area with tons of wood cabinetry, new appliances, and granite counter tops, master bedroom w/ attached bath featuring double vanities, and new washer/dryer. All new windows, doors, HVAC, and smoke detectors. Convenient attic storage, rear shed storage, and 2 parking spaces included! Close to shopping, conveniences, and all major highways.