713 GRIFFITH RD ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely updated Kitchen with Oak cabinets, Double Sink, Ceiling Fan and Black Appliances, Back Door off Kitchen entry to Mud Room and Laundry Area. Bright Large Living Room with a Bay Window and New Carpet with Ceiling Fan...Three Good Size Bedrooms with New Carpet , Ceiling Fans and Nice Size Closets...Remodeled Bathroom with Tub and Ceramic Tile...Hallway Pull Down Attic Stairs with Extra Storage...All New Window Blinds...Driveway for Private Parking..Large Garage Style Shed with level backyard..partially fenced...Patio off the Kitchen for Summer EntertainingREADY TO CALL HOME!! PLEASE TAKE OFF SHOES OR USE BOOTIES..CARPET IS BRAND NEW!! HOME IS LEAD FREE CERTIFIED!!