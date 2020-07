Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Well-kept three bedroom one bath rancher with hardwood floors in the living room/dining room. Kitchen has been updated with newer countertops and cabinets. Heat Pump/Central AC installed in the last year. Stove, refrig and washer about one year old. Covered porch in back. Storage shed attached to house. 1700 security deposit. Available immediately. Managed by owner of property. Prefer 3 yr lease