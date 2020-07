Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Open, Penthouse Condo Boasts Cathedral Ceiling and Lots of Natural Light. Two Bedrooms, Two Full Bathrooms, and a Spacious Open Floor Plan. New Efficient Water Heater, New HVAC, New Carpet, and Master Bedroom has Private Master Bathroom with Shower. There is also a Community Pool, Tennis Courts, and Tot Lot/Playground in Close Proximity to Unit.