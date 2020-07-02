All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:53 AM

452 RENFRO COURT

452 Renfro Court · No Longer Available
Location

452 Renfro Court, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 level brick townhome, featuring open concept floor plan in the quiet sought after Anne Arundel County. Spacious3B/2.5BA home in Glen Burnie close to BWI, Fort Meade, Baltimore and Annapolis. Gleaming hardwood floors in the main level, gourmet kitchen with stainless steal appliances and a pantry. The slider from the kitchen leads to a large private deck backing the woods. Its perfect for entertaining with friends and family. The master bedroom has great walk-in closet and vaulted ceiling. The finished basement can be an optional 4th Bedroom or additional family room with a laundry / storage area. Your pets are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 452 RENFRO COURT have any available units?
452 RENFRO COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 452 RENFRO COURT have?
Some of 452 RENFRO COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 452 RENFRO COURT currently offering any rent specials?
452 RENFRO COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 RENFRO COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 452 RENFRO COURT is pet friendly.
Does 452 RENFRO COURT offer parking?
No, 452 RENFRO COURT does not offer parking.
Does 452 RENFRO COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 452 RENFRO COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 RENFRO COURT have a pool?
No, 452 RENFRO COURT does not have a pool.
Does 452 RENFRO COURT have accessible units?
No, 452 RENFRO COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 452 RENFRO COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 452 RENFRO COURT has units with dishwashers.

