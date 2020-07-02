452 RENFRO COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 level brick townhome, featuring open concept floor plan in the quiet sought after Anne Arundel County. Spacious3B/2.5BA home in Glen Burnie close to BWI, Fort Meade, Baltimore and Annapolis. Gleaming hardwood floors in the main level, gourmet kitchen with stainless steal appliances and a pantry. The slider from the kitchen leads to a large private deck backing the woods. Its perfect for entertaining with friends and family. The master bedroom has great walk-in closet and vaulted ceiling. The finished basement can be an optional 4th Bedroom or additional family room with a laundry / storage area. Your pets are welcome.